Is That Journalism? – Sowore Clashes With Channels TV Presenter

African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, clashed with Channels Television’s Politics Today programme presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, on Friday over a question about the Ekiti State attack.

Naija News reports that Sowore was attacked in Ado-Ekiti on Friday and later accused the Ekiti State Police Command and the Department of State Services (DSS) of seizing the CCTV footage that captured the attack.

However, drama ensued on live television as Sowore recounted the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The presenter had asked Sowore if he provoked the thugs who attacked him in Ado-Ekiti, and in anger, the human rights activist fired back at Seun, warning him not to ask such a condescending question.

He shouted, “Don’t ask me such a condescending question. I was attacked, I was beaten. You are asking me if I provoked them? That is victim blaming.”

Shocked by Sowore’s reaction, Seun tried to calm him down, saying he was only trying to get the full picture of the incident.

In response, Sowore insisted the question was insensitive and not journalism.

“I came here to tell you that I was attacked and the police seized the CCTV to cover it up, and you are asking me if I provoked thugs? Is that journalism?” he asked.

The clash, which lasted for about two minutes, has since gone viral on social media, generating mixed reactions.

While some Nigerians praised Sowore for calling out Seun, others said the presenter was only doing his job by asking probing questions.