Sowore Demands International Sanctions Against Oyebanji Over Alleged Attack In Ekiti

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called for international sanctions against Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and the organisers of the Ikogosi Marathon over the alleged attack on him and members of his team.

Naija News reports Sowore had earlier claimed that those who attacked him came from the Ekiti government house and were provided support by the Department of State Service (DSS).

“This is the level of infamy to which Nigeria has been subjected! Those who brutally attacked us in Ado-Ekiti today came from the Government House @ekitistategov. They are well known, and they were provided with tracking and operational support by the @OfficialDSSNG,” he said.

Sharing more details in a post on 𝕏, Sowore accused the organisers, led by Makinde Araoye, of complicity in what he described as a deadly assassination plot against him.

He called on World Athletics, the global governing body for the sport, to sanction the organisers and blacklist them from staging or participating in future sporting events.

Sowore also accused the organisers and the Ekiti State Government of being involved in the attack or efforts to facilitate it, and demanded an independent investigation into their alleged roles.

“Sporting events must never become hunting grounds for political thugs, government-sponsored violence, intimidation, or assassination,” he wrote.

Sowore said he would pursue legal measures against the organisers and the state government, both nationally and internationally.

He added that nobody involved in the alleged attack should escape accountability, regardless of their political position or government connections.