2027: IGP Cancels Police Officers’ Leave

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has cancelled the leave of police officers assigned to 2027 election security duties.

Naija News reports that Disu also ordered an intensified operation against bandits and other criminal groups.

He directed the immediate deployment of additional police personnel, vehicles and air support to communities facing repeated attacks.

The police chief gave the directives on Wednesday during a monthly meeting with senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja.

He acknowledged that bandit attacks were still being recorded in some parts of the country, leaving residents exposed to danger and threatening their livelihoods.

He said: “Bandit attacks are ongoing in some states across the federation, and communities in those areas continue to face real threats to their safety and livelihoods.

“This is a challenge we are confronting directly, and I will not allow this conference to pretend otherwise.

“I am therefore directing as follows, with immediate effect: all Commissioners of Police in affected commands are to submit updated threat assessments and operational requirements to Force Headquarters within 72 hours.

“I want specifics, not generalities. The DIG in charge of Operations is to coordinate the immediate deployment of additional personnel, mobility and air support to the most affected areas, in consultation with the commands concerned.

“Intelligence-led operations must be sustained and intensified. Every command must have a standing operational plan for its high-risk zones.

“Community intelligence must be deepened. Traditional rulers, village heads, hunters’ associations and local vigilante groups in affected areas must be engaged and incorporated into our intelligence architecture. The people know who the bandits are. We must give them the confidence to tell us. The bandits do not rest, neither shall we.

“All leave is cancelled for officers and men deployed for election security duties, effective immediately. All Commissioners of Police and senior officers are to remain in their respective commands until the conclusion of the electoral process. Any travel outside your command requires express approval from Force Headquarters.

“I will not tolerate any officer using the authority of the police to advance the interest of any political party, candidate or sponsor. Any officer found to be colluding with political actors, facilitating thuggery, compromising the integrity of the electoral process or interfering with the rights of voters will be disciplined according to the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force is not a tool for any politician, any party or any interest. If you allow yourself to be used, you will face the consequences alone. Protect the process, protect the people, and protect your own career and reputation. Do not be used.

“I have directed that all outstanding death benefits and entitlements owed to the families of our fallen personnel be cleared without further delay, and that Commissioners of Police personally verify the status of every pending case in their commands. No family of a fallen officer should be left to struggle alone.”