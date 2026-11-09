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Are These What Our People Deserve? – Funso Doherty Identifies Problem Holding Back Lagos Public Transport

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Governorship Candidate, Funso Doherty
NDC Governorship Candidate, Funso Doherty

Key Takeaways

  • Nigeria Democratic Congress governorship candidate Funso Doherty said agberos and vested interests are obstructing efforts to modernise public transportation in Lagos.
  • Speaking during Sunday’s governorship debate in Lagos, Doherty said thousands of rickety buses still operate and linked chaotic small-bus operations to the agbero system.
  • Doherty said Lagos residents deserve better public transport and accused the state government of lacking the political will to tackle the agbero system.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Lagos, Funso Doherty, has said street louts popularly known as agberos are part of the challenges facing the state’s public transportation sector.

Naija News reports that Doherty, while speaking on Sunday during a governorship debate in Lagos, said vested interests are frustrating efforts to modernise the state’s public transportation system.

Doherty pointed out that the state still relies on thousands of rickety buses despite the need for a modern, efficient public transport system.

Questioning why successive efforts to modernise public transportation in the state have taken so long, Doherty said residents deserve a better transport system.

According to Doherty, many small buses are chaotically operated because of the agbero system, adding that the state government lacks the political will to eradicate them.

He said, “Our public transportation system is not modernised. Thousands of rickety buses are moving around.

“We must ask ourselves: are these what our people deserve? Why has it taken so long to modernise public transportation?

“In my opinion, the lack of a modern transportation system is not by accident. There are vested interests in operating the bus system the way it is.

“Many small buses are chaoticatically operated because there is an ecosystem around it.

“Many of us understand this notion of the agbero system that people talk about. There is no political will to deal with that problem.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.co

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