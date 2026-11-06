INEC Speaks On Postponing 2027 Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has dismissed speculation about postponing the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

Speaking in Lokoja on Thursday while addressing members of the Kogi State Council of Chiefs as part of his activities to assess preparations for the 2027 elections in the North-Central geopolitical zone, the INEC Chairman maintained that the 2027 elections will hold as scheduled.

He recalled that under his watch, INEC had successfully conducted elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, including 16 by-elections within a year, stressing his resolve to re-enact that feat in the upcoming general election.

The INEC Chairman assured that the commission would deliver a verifiable, credible, free, and fair election in line with its mandate under Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Naija News reports.

“The general elections will hold as scheduled in 2027. I have come to seek your support and partnership for us to discharge our mandate peacefully and effectively. INEC has no candidate; the commission is out to discharge its constitutional mandate fully,” Amupitan said.

He therefore sought the support of the traditional rulers in mobilizing the people to come out and vote for their leaders.

According to him, voter apathy and thuggery are challenges that must be avoided in the 2027 general elections.

Professor Amupitan noted that to reduce administrative bottlenecks and operate within its mandate, the commission has embarked on an assessment tour to evaluate logistics, infrastructure, and personnel across the six geopolitical zones.

He said there is no way a successful election can be conducted without the support of traditional institutions, especially in an era bedevilled by voter apathy and thuggery.

Amupitan urged the youths to avoid being used by politicians as instruments of violence during the election.

“I send an unequivocal message to our youth that no political aspiration is worth shedding human blood,” he said.

Professor Amupitan, therefore, called on the royal fathers to assist in mobilising the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), prevail on the youth to shun thuggery and any form of violence, and support efforts to reduce misinformation and disinformation before, during, and after the election.