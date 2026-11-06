Peter Obi Reveals What He Discussed With British High Commissioner About 2027 Election

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has held a meeting with the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Peter Vowles.

Naija News reports that Obi met with the diplomat and his team at the High Commissioner’s Residence in Abuja on Thursday.

After the meeting, the NDC candidate disclosed that their discussions included issues of governance, the welfare of Nigerians, and the forthcoming 2027 elections.

According to him, he appealed to the British High Commissioner that the international community should not support any particular candidate or political party in the 2027 elections.

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that Nigerians must be allowed to choose their leaders through free, fair and credible elections.

“Today, November 5th, I had the honour of meeting with the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria and his team at the High Commissioner’s Residence in Abuja. I congratulated him and the British people on the occasion of the birthday of His Majesty King Charles III.

“Our discussions covered a wide range of issues, particularly governance, the welfare of Nigerians, and the forthcoming elections.

“I emphasised that our appeal to the international community is not for support for any particular candidate or political party. It is for something far more fundamental: the protection of the Nigerian people’s democratic right to freely choose their leaders through free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

“Democracy must be about the people, their choices and their future. I therefore encouraged the international community to continue standing with Nigerians, promoting accountability and insisting that the will of the people must prevail,” Obi wrote on his 𝕏 account.