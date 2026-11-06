2027: Oshiomhole Dismisses Atiku’s Next Move Or Alliance With Peter Obi

Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not worried about African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s move to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) or his reported plan to join forces with former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said Atiku and Peter Obi contested separately in 2023 and still lost to President Bola Tinubu, and joining forces in 2027 will not change the result.

Oshiomhole noted that the recent court judgment nullifying the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC and voiding the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate for 2027 was further proof that the former Vice President’s ambition is built on a shaky foundation.

The lawmaker also described Atiku as a serial loser, saying he is not afraid of him ahead of the 2027 general election.

According to Oshimhole, Atiku has contested the presidency several times and lost each time, adding he had no record of victory to threaten Tinubu and the APC.

He emphasised that Atiku lost in 2007, 2011, 2019 and 2023, and even left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said, “Atiku is a serial loser. I am not afraid of him.”

Speaking further, Oshiomhole dismissed Atiku’s promise to restore fuel subsidy if elected, stressing that the former vice president is only playing to the gallery.