2027: ‘Peter Obi’s Logic Is Short-Term Turnover Unlike Tinubu Who Thinks Of Next Generation’ – Oshiomhole

The Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, as a trader whose approach, focuses on short-term gains rather than long-term national development.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, contrasted Peter Obi’s approach with President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, noting that a statesman should prioritise the interests of future generations and build institutions that would serve them.

According to Oshiomhole, Peter Obi has not offered any alternative to the policies of Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said, “Peter Obi has not offered any alternative. I think it is you or someone else who asked him for security, what will you do differently? He said, it’s in his heart.

“I’ve always said that Peter Obi is a trader; the logic of a trader is short term turnover. A statesman that Tinubu represents thinks of the next generation.”

The former Governor of Edo State questioned whether Peter Obi would retain some of the policies introduced by the Tinubu administration, particularly the student loan scheme, and would return Nigeria to a multiple exchange rate regime if elected president.

Will you abolish the student loan scheme? You think President Tinubu will have introduced a student loan if he thought every Nigerian parent can afford it? Will the new people come who are looking for the job, would they abolish it?” he asked.

Oshiomhole said he respected the right of opposition candidates to contest for the presidency but believed Tinubu should remain in office after “having gone through all the teething problems” rather than “recruit a new apprentice.”