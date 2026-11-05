2027: Peter Obi’s Loyalist Backs Makinde For President, Endorses Manifesto

Prominent grassroots mobiliser associated with the Obidient Movement and Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Serah Ibrahim, has publicly endorsed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News recalls that Serah has been associated with Peter Obi’s political activities since the 2023 presidential election and has been involved in grassroots mobilisation for him.

Peter Obi also recently addressed speculation about a possible disagreement between them, describing Serah as his daughter.

He said, “No, Serah is my daughter. How will a father fight with his daughter? Everybody you see around me are my children, and I love and care for all of them.”

However, Serah was spotted during the unveiling of the Allied Peoples Movement’s presidential manifesto in Abuja, where she introduced Makinde and described him as the “most outstanding Nigerian on the ballot”.

Also, in a post on her 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, Serah disclosed that she participated in developing Makinde’s policy manifesto, tagged the Reset Agenda.

She urged Nigerians to read the document and share their views on its four pillars, which focus on the economy, security, education and governance.

She wrote, “An honour to have been part of the process of developing the Policy Manifesto of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde. It has been both a privilege and a responsibility. Today, it was an honour to introduce it to Nigerians.

“Please give it a read on seyimakinde.org and let’s hear your thoughts on the 4 Pillars of the #ResetAgenda God Bless Nigeria.”

Serah Ibrahim’s appearance at the event came as a surprise to some observers, given her long-standing association with Peter Obi and her involvement in mobilising support for him.

Despite Serah’s public appearance at Makinde’s event, she has not publicly announced a formal departure from the Obidient Movement.