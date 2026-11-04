Sowore Blames Tinubu’s Govt Over Peter Obi’s Attack In Calabar

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has blamed the President Bola Tinubu-led government for a suspected thug attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, in Cross River State.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, reacted to the attack on Peter Obi as he headed to a town hall meeting in Calabar, the state capital.

While condemning the attack, Sowore insisted that political violence should not be tolerated, regardless of party affiliation.

He alleged that state-sponsored thuggery had become a feature of preparations for the 2027 elections, fuelled by political intolerance of Tinubu’s administration.

He wrote, “State-sponsored thuggery has become a feature of the build-up to the 2027 elections, fueled by the political intolerance of the @officialABAT Tinubu-led @OfficialAPCNg regime.

“I strongly condemn the reported attack on @PeterObi’s convoy in Calabar. Political violence against anyone, regardless of party affiliation, must never be tolerated.

“But don’t expect much from the @policeng or security agencies because of their complicity in political intimidation and violence.

“Nigerians will not tolerate this reign of intimidation forever. The people will collectively rise in resistance against political violence, repression, and impunity soon. No regime can suppress the people’s will indefinitely.”