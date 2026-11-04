 Skip to content
Politics

Sowore Blames Tinubu’s Govt Over Peter Obi’s Attack In Calabar

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Omoyele Sowore
Omoyele Sowore addressing pressmen

Key Takeaways

  • Omoyele Sowore blamed President Bola Tinubu’s government for a reported attack by suspected thugs on Peter Obi’s convoy in Calabar, Cross River State.
  • Obi was heading to a town hall meeting when the reported attack occurred, and Sowore condemned political violence regardless of party affiliation.
  • In his Wednesday post on X, Sowore alleged police and security agencies were complicit in political intimidation and predicted public resistance.

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has blamed the President Bola Tinubu-led government for a suspected thug attack on the convoy of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Peter Obi, in Cross River State.

Naija News reports that Sowore, in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, reacted to the attack on Peter Obi as he headed to a town hall meeting in Calabar, the state capital.

While condemning the attack, Sowore insisted that political violence should not be tolerated, regardless of party affiliation.

He alleged that state-sponsored thuggery had become a feature of preparations for the 2027 elections, fuelled by political intolerance of Tinubu’s administration.

He wrote, “State-sponsored thuggery has become a feature of the build-up to the 2027 elections, fueled by the political intolerance of the @officialABAT Tinubu-led @OfficialAPCNg regime.

“I strongly condemn the reported attack on @PeterObi’s convoy in Calabar. Political violence against anyone, regardless of party affiliation, must never be tolerated.

“But don’t expect much from the @policeng or security agencies because of their complicity in political intimidation and violence.

“Nigerians will not tolerate this reign of intimidation forever. The people will collectively rise in resistance against political violence, repression, and impunity soon. No regime can suppress the people’s will indefinitely.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.