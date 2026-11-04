Why APC Govt Cannot Arrest, Keep Peter Obi Behind Bars Until After 2027 Election – Utomi

Professor of Political Economy, Pat Utomi, has said the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration would have arrested and jailed the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, if it had found any evidence of wrongdoing against him.

Naija News reports that Utomi in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, said Peter Obi has no skeletons in his cupboard.

Utomi argued that if Peter Obi were corrupt like other politicians, the APC-led government would have used the opportunity to silence him by keeping him behind bars until after the 2027 elections.

The NDC chieftain further said the political elite were uncomfortable with Peter Obi because they had been unable to establish any wrongdoing against him, which makes him a threat to their corrupt establishment.

He wrote, “I’ve said this many times, if Peter Obi had any skeletons in his cupboard or was corrupt like many other politicians, this APC-led administration would have seized the opportunity to arrest him, lock him up and keep him behind bars until after the election, especially as an opposition figure.

“They know that, no matter how hard they try, there is no credible wrongdoing they can pin on him.

“They cannot find the kind of dirt they are accustomed to using against politicians, and that is what makes him a major threat to their corrupt establishment.”