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Tinubu Is A Genius, Graduated With First-Class In Accounting – Education Minister

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Tunji Alausa
Tunji Alausa

Key Takeaways

  • Education Minister Tunji Alausa claimed President Bola Tinubu graduated with a first-class degree in Accounting from Chicago State University in the United States.
  • Alausa said he lived in Chicago for nearly 30 years, visited the university many times and met several people who attended alongside Tinubu.
  • Speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday, Alausa dismissed claims that Tinubu forged his certificate and described the President as a genius.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s academic qualifications.

Alausa claimed that the President graduated with a first-class degree in Accounting from Chicago State University in the United States.

Naija News reports that he made the claim during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

The minister said he was familiar with Chicago State University, having lived in Chicago for nearly 30 years.

He also claimed to have met several people who attended the institution alongside the President.

When asked whether Tinubu graduated with a first-class degree in Accounting, Alausa answered in the affirmative. He also described the President as highly intelligent.

He said: “I’m telling you hardcore facts. I lived in Chicago for almost 30 years. I’ve been to that university so many times.

“Oh, many, many, many, in person. Many. So forget the nonsense of forged certificate. He graduated first class n accounting, of course.

“Oh, he’s a genius. Let’s not talk about the capability of this President. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is literally a genius.

“Look at how he’s transformed a moribund country three years ago to a country that is growing.

“Let me focus on what you’re saying. I don’t want you to derail this conversation. But this President has delivered this for Nigeria.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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