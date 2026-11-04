Tinubu Won’t Win 2027 Election By Rigging – APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure victory in the 2027 presidential election without manipulating the electoral process.

Naija News reports that Igbokwe said the President would win through the support and goodwill of Nigerians rather than electoral malpractice.

The APC chieftain made his position known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

According to Igbokwe, Tinubu would receive the backing of voters because of the positive impact of his leadership.

He wrote: “PBAT will not win the 2027 elections by rigging. It is not in the cards. He will win the elections by good will.

“Every good thing you do has a reward some day. There is always a payday for good people God has used to touch lives. PBAT fits in.”

In other news, a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of helping the ruling party to rig the 2027 election.

Melaye made the claim during an appearance on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time on Monday.

He lamented that INEC has failed Nigerians woefully, adding that the electoral body has contravened the country’s extant laws.

Melaye said, “INEC is helping the APC to rig the 2027 elections. There is repetition of photographs on INEC’s voter registration. It failed an integrity test showing AI imputation by 89%.

“INEC has contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act. When you have an organization that is a lawbreaker, you have an institution that has broken the very law it is supposed to implement; then there is a problem.”