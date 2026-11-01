INEC’s Plan To Rig Election Will Be Resisted – Melaye

A former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of laying the groundwork to rig the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Melaye, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the allegation in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Sunday.

The former lawmaker claimed that the commission’s recent actions pointed to a plot to manipulate the polls.

“The activities of INEC in recent times point at anticipatory rigging. Which will be resisted,” he wrote.

He urged the commission to change its ways ahead of the elections, warning that Nigerians would not accept any attempt to subvert their will.

“INEC must be born again this time because we will not allow rigging. Rig and say your final prayer,” Melaye added.

Melaye, a fierce critic of INEC since the 2023 elections, spoke amid controversy over the discovery of AI-generated photographs in the commission’s preliminary register of voters.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned INEC against altering its timetable for the 2027 general elections in a way that could benefit any party.

Naija News reports that the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, gave the caution when he hosted the ECOWAS pre-election fact-finding mission, led by former Sierra Leonean Vice-President, Victor Foh, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the National Working Committee, was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the chairman’s Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.