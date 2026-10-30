Nigerians Will Take Their Destiny Into Their Own Hands If 2027 Election Is Rigged – Timi Frank Warns INEC

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that any attempt to rig the 2027 election will be rejected.

Naija News reports that Frank gave the warning in a statement issued in Abuja.

He stated that Nigerians would take their destiny into their own hands if the election is rigged.

Frank expressed concern over allegations of AI-generated names and photographs in the national voter register, describing them as issues requiring urgent investigation.

He urged INEC to verify questionable entries, establish the facts and transparently explain how the register was compiled.

“If the 2027 election is rigged, Nigerians will have no choice but to take their destiny into their own hands. What is happening in France, Germany and other European countries will be child’s play compared with what will happen in Nigeria,” Frank warned.

Recall that INEC released the preliminary voter register amid pressure from opposition parties.

Following the release of the voter register, Nigerians spotted AI-generated images and photographs.

Meanwhile, Frank, has urged President Bola Tinubu to apologise to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Frank stated this while reacting to the Federal Government’s announcement of a 30-day petrol discount at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) retail outlet

The Federal Government announced the 30-day discount on Thursday as part of measures to cushion the impact of rising petrol prices.

Speaking via a statement, he said the President should apologise to Atiku for adopting an intervention similar to a proposal he had previously criticised when the former vice-president suggested it.

He argued that the temporary measure exposed what he described as inconsistencies in the administration’s position on the petrol subsidy, insisting Nigerians deserved lasting relief from the economic hardship that followed the policy’s removal in 2023.

He said, “We expect Tinubu and his government to first apologise to Atiku Abubakar for their previous attacks on his proposal to restore the fuel subsidy if he were elected President.

“Secondly, he should commend and thank him for what we consider an excellent proposal that could help address the current economic hardship facing Nigerians.

“Rather than dismissing his proposal, the government should recognise its potential to provide relief to Nigerians who are struggling with the prevailing economic situation.

“Any government genuinely committed to the welfare of the people should be willing to consider practical ideas that can ease their suffering, irrespective of who puts them forward.”

He questioned the difference between the discount and the subsidy arrangement the administration previously abolished.

He argued that the new measure reversed its earlier hardline position.

“Simply put, Tinubu, who maintained a hardline stance on fuel subsidy removal, has gone back to his vomit,” he said.

He added: “The President must immediately apologise to Nigerians for the removal of the fuel subsidy, now that he has realised his policy mistake, which has taken a huge economic toll on Nigerians since 2023.”

Frank also questioned whether the temporary intervention would provide meaningful relief to Nigerians who have struggled with rising transportation costs, food prices and shrinking purchasing power since the subsidy was removed

He said the policy change in May 2023 had affected households and businesses across the country, with higher petrol prices contributing to the increased cost of transporting goods, running businesses and meeting basic household needs.

“For millions of Nigerians, the consequences of higher fuel prices have extended beyond the cost of filling a vehicle’s tank.

“Increased transport and logistics costs have put pressure on traders, manufacturers, farmers and small businesses, while households have had to contend with rising expenses for commuting, food and other necessities,” he said.