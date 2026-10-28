No Reason To Fear Postponement Of 2027 Elections – SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) said there is no basis to fear that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may postpone the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, said this in a Wednesday interview with Vanguard, in response to claims that the commission was planning to shift the January 16 polls.

Aiyenigba said the party saw nothing to suggest that INEC was considering a postponement.

“For the SDP, there is no justifiable reason to entertain fears that the Commission could be tempted to postpone the scheduled 2027 general elections,” he said.

He noted that health authorities had laid to rest concerns over the Ebola reports.

“The public health scare associated with the Ebola reports has been dismissed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and claims of Ebola being weaponised has been strongly rejected by the health authorities,” he stated.

The SDP spokesman added that the party had no reason to doubt the commission’s readiness for the elections.

“We are yet to have a credible reason to doubt the readiness of INEC for the general polls. The Commission has not given us any reason to be so concerned because there is no sign that surfaced,” he said.

He also noted that the security situation had not reached a level that could warrant a postponement.

Aiyenigba said worries over the implementation of the Electoral Act 2026, particularly the delay in displaying the voters’ register, had been addressed.

“It is also necessary to note that the worries that have been variously expressed about the lack of implementation of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026, particularly the delay in the display of the voters’ register, have been addressed by the Commission with the online upload of the preliminary voters register on its portal,” he said.

The SDP spokesman said the party would remain watchful but was optimistic that the elections would go ahead as planned.

“While the SDP remains vigilant and will keep its eyes on the ball, the party remains optimistic and positive-minded that nothing will impede the successful conduct of the 2027 general elections.

“It is the nation’s best interests for the elections to hold and be seen to be fair and credibly conducted,” he added.