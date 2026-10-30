2027: INEC Rejects 28 Governorship, 36 Assembly Petitions, Clears Others (Full List)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the inclusion of some candidates and political parties in the final list of candidates for the 2027 elections.

The list includes candidates for governorship, state assembly, and national assembly positions.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Friday morning, dated 29th October, and signed by the INEC Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna.

The commission explained that the updated list follows a review of complaints and petitions received from political parties.

The commission said the complaints centred on the omission of some political parties, the wrongful inclusion of candidates whose names were not in their parties’ membership registers, and cases of alleged multiple nominations.

INEC said it reviewed the complaints and relevant records before taking its decisions. While it approved some petitions, it rejected others for lacking merit.

The commission also removed candidates whose names were wrongly published or whose nominations did not meet legal requirements.

For the governorship election, INEC said it received 69 petitions from 12 political parties across 26 states. Of these, 41 were successful, while 28 were rejected.

For the State Houses of Assembly elections, the commission received 61 petitions from 11 political parties across 11 states. It approved 25 petitions, while 36 were unsuccessful.

INEC said the updated lists, which include the names of affected candidates, political parties, and states, would be published on its website.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and ensuring the credibility of the electoral process.

The full INEC statement reads:

“Further to its Press Statement of 13th October, 2026, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to inform political parties, candidates and the general public of the outcome of its consideration of complaints received following the publication of the final lists of Governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates on 10th October, 2026.

“The complaints concerned the omission of certain political parties, the wrongful inclusion of candidates of political parties whose names were not contained in the membership registers submitted by their political parties, and instances of alleged multiple nominations.

“Following a review of the complaints, relevant records and applicable legal provisions, the Commission found merit in some representations and approved the inclusion of affected candidates and their political parties, while complaints found to be without merit were declined. In addition, some names that were wrongfully published in the final list were removed after verifying that their names were not on the register.

“The Commission also approved the removal of candidates whose nominations were found to be inconsistent with the applicable legal requirements. In particular, the decisions affecting State Houses of Assembly candidates sponsored by political parties were informed by specific complaints received and determined in accordance with the law and the Commission’s established criteria.

“In summary, a total of 69 petitions were received from 12 political parties across 26 states for the governorship election. Forty-one of the petitions succeeded while 28 failed. Similarly, for the State Houses of Assembly, 61 petitions were received from 11 political parties across 11 states. Twenty-five succeeded while 36 failed.

“The affected candidates, political parties and states will be reflected in the updated list on the Commission’s website.

“Once again, the Commission assures the public of its commitment to transparency and the credibility of the electoral process.”