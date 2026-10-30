Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 30th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 30th October, 2026.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, on Thursday ordered Governor Hope Uzodimma to stop presenting himself as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

The judge ruled that Uzodinma did not win the party’s primary election held on May 18 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the court, the evidence presented during the case showed that Okorocha secured the majority of votes cast at the primary and should be recognised as the winner.

Justice Egwuatu consequently directed the APC to submit Okorocha’s name as its candidate for the Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 general election.

The ruling marks a setback for Uzodinma, who had been presenting himself as the party’s candidate for the senatorial contest.

Naija News reports that the court ruling secured a major ticket victory for former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, who is also in battle for the ticket.

President Bola Tinubu has defended his request for new loans from international institutions and banks.

He argued that it was not about how the country borrowed but what the funds were used for.

“The real question is not how much we borrow, but what we build, what value we create and what future we leave behind,” Tinubu said according to his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News reports that the president’s spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, stated this in a statement on 𝕏 on Thursday.

In the essay titled “From reforms to delivery: Our infrastructure investment and growth strategy,” Tinubu identified the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Trans-Sahara Superhighway, electricity grid upgrades and the modernisation of key commercial ports in Lagos as major projects expected to strengthen Nigeria’s productive capacity.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu’s request to be included in the list of candidates for the 2027 elections.

The commission, however, cleared former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, Abdulsalam Gwarzo, to contest the election, subject to the outcome of pending court cases.

According to Daily Trust, a source at INEC shared the development after the commission’s meeting on Thursday, explaining that about 36 of the 69 petitions submitted by political parties over omitted governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates were successful.

“We received a total of 69 petitions from political parties. Some of them were successful, I think about 36, and the rest didn’t succeed,” the source said.

The official added that INEC was still waiting for its legal department to conclude the final figures and prepare a formal statement on the decisions.

On Pantami, the source confirmed that the commission had cleared his candidacy but noted that the pending court case could still affect the final outcome.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has criticized the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for rejecting the Federal Government’s ₦70,000 transport allowance for workers for six months.

Naija News reports that Ajaero said the TUC had no right to reject the support because it did not take part in the negotiation that led to the agreement.

He made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

The NLC president said the TUC pulled out of the negotiation and could not now reject an agreement it did not help to reach.

Ajaero also said the NLC did not agree that the next minimum wage talks would take place in August 2027. He argued that the date does not tally with the provisions of the law.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to a claim by its chieftain, Alwan Hassan, that ministers pay billions of naira to be appointed.

Naija News reports that Hassan had claimed that many ministers pay billions to secure government appointments.

Hassan said the culture of paying for appointments was a major driver of corruption in public office, as appointees saw public service as an investment that must yield returns.

Reacting to the allegation during an interview on Arise Television, Morka claimed that Hassan was not referring to the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Morka said Hassan was speaking in a historical context and not about what is happening under President Tinubu’s government.

According to him, the comment has been taken out of context and misinterpreted by members of the opposition to blackmail the present administration.

He insisted that appointments under the Tinubu administration are based on merit, competence, and capacity to deliver, not financial inducement.

Morka urged Nigerians to disregard the insinuation that ministers in Tinubu’s cabinet paid money to secure their positions.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to observe the lesser hajj and pray for Nigeria.

President Tinubu was welcomed on arrival on Thursday by Nigeria’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, the CEO of BUA, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Senator A.A Yari, and Saudi Arabia’s Head of Royal Protocol, Ahmad bin Thafir.

Recall that President Tinubu left Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform the Umrah, also known as the lesser hajj.

Naija News reports that the presidential aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, took off at about 2.20 pm.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had announced the trip in a statement on Wednesday titled, “President Tinubu departs Abuja for Makkah to pray for the nation.”

Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, has said movie producers cannot limit him to one type of role.

Naija News reports that Arukwe made the remark during an interview on The Creativitea Podcast.

Arukwe accused film producers of repeatedly offering him “Odogwu” roles because they believed it would guarantee a return on their investment.

The movie star urged movie producers to take chances on other characters, just as someone had taken a chance on the role that helped establish his popularity.

Nigerian singer D’banj has paid an emotional tribute to his late son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, years after his death.

Naija News reports that the singer shared the touching message on his Instagram page.

He expressed how much he misses his son and reflected on the impact the young boy had on his life.

In the post, D’banj said he misses Daniel and acknowledged the pain his wife might have experienced following the loss.

He also expressed gratitude that his family is now in a safe place.

The singer described his late son as the star boy of their family and said Daniel would be proud of how they have continued with their lives.

The Flamingos of Nigeria reached the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Mexico 2-1 in their round-of-16 clash in Sale, Morocco, earlier today, October 29.

Oluebube Umejiaku and Mary Dustan scored for Nigeria at the Mohammed VI Football Academy, while Emily Delgado netted a late goal for Mexico.

Umejiaku opened the scoring in the 40th minute, giving Nigeria a 1-0 lead at half-time. The Flamingos maintained their attacking pressure after the restart and extended their advantage through Dustan in the 71st minute.

Mexico fought back in the closing stages and pulled a goal back through Delgado in the 100th minute, 10 minutes into stoppage time. The late strike increased the pressure on Nigeria, but the Flamingos held on to secure their place in the last eight.

Nigeria enjoyed 54 per cent possession and recorded 16 shots, with five on target. Mexico managed 11 attempts, also registering five shots on target.

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies defeated Nigeria’s Edo Queens 3-2 after extra time in Cairo, Egypt, earlier today, October 29, to secure the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B ticket for the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The rescheduled qualifying final was level at 2-2 after 90 minutes before Mohammed Afishata scored the winning goal two minutes into extra time, converting from a corner to seal a win for the Ghanaian side.

Naija News reports that the result reversed the outcome of the original final, which ended 2-2 before Edo Queens won 4-1 on penalties to claim the title and qualify for the continental competition.

Ampem Darkoa subsequently protested the result, arguing that the match should have gone into the mandatory 30 minutes of extra time under Article 72.4 of the competition’s regulations before penalties were taken.

The CAF Organising Committee for Women’s Football upheld the protest on September 26 and annulled the penalty shoot-out. The Nigeria Football Federation later forwarded Edo Queens’ appeal, but the CAF Appeal Board upheld the decision on October 16.

The board ordered both teams to resume the final from the start of extra time, with the score at 2-2, at a neutral venue. Thursday’s encounter in Cairo provided the opportunity to settle the contest on the pitch, with Ampem Darkoa eventually emerging victorious.

Edo Queens had reached the final after beating USFA 5-1 in the semi-finals. They had also lost 2-1 to Ampem Darkoa during the group stage before suffering another defeat to the Ghanaian champions in the rescheduled final.

Ampem Darkoa will now represent WAFU Zone B at the 2026 CAF Women’s Champions League, scheduled to take place in Egypt from November 1 to 15.