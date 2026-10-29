 Skip to content
Entertainment

I Can’t Imagine How Your Mother Feels – D’banj Pays Tribute To Late Son After Tragic Death

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer D'banj has paid tribute to his late son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, in an Instagram post years after his death.
  • Daniel Oyebanjo III died in 2018 following a drowning incident in a swimming pool at his father’s home in Lagos.
  • D'banj said he misses Daniel and cannot imagine how his wife feels, but described himself, his wife and their children as being in a safe space.

Nigerian singer D’banj has paid an emotional tribute to his late son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, years after his death.

Naija News reports that the singer shared the touching message on his Instagram page.

He expressed how much he misses his son and reflected on the impact the young boy had on his life.

In the post, D’banj said he misses Daniel and acknowledged the pain his wife might have experienced following the loss.

He also expressed gratitude that his family is now in a safe place.

The singer described his late son as the star boy of their family and said Daniel would be proud of how they have continued with their lives.

He wrote: “I miss you Daniel, my son and trust me I can’t imagine how your mother feels but we are in a Safe space now. Our family’s star boy. But thank you. I’m in a Safe space and so is your mother and your brother and sister, I’m sure you are Proud of us.

Thank you for showing me what life Really is as a whole. Say hi to your Uncle Femi, tell him I miss him too. Daddy loves you specially, physically, spiritually and powerfully.”

Daniel Oyebanjo III died in 2018 following a drowning incident in a swimming pool at his father’s home in Lagos.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.