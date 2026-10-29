I Can’t Imagine How Your Mother Feels – D’banj Pays Tribute To Late Son After Tragic Death

Nigerian singer D’banj has paid an emotional tribute to his late son, Daniel Oyebanjo III, years after his death.

Naija News reports that the singer shared the touching message on his Instagram page.

He expressed how much he misses his son and reflected on the impact the young boy had on his life.

In the post, D’banj said he misses Daniel and acknowledged the pain his wife might have experienced following the loss.

He also expressed gratitude that his family is now in a safe place.

The singer described his late son as the star boy of their family and said Daniel would be proud of how they have continued with their lives.

He wrote: “I miss you Daniel, my son and trust me I can’t imagine how your mother feels but we are in a Safe space now. Our family’s star boy. But thank you. I’m in a Safe space and so is your mother and your brother and sister, I’m sure you are Proud of us.

Thank you for showing me what life Really is as a whole. Say hi to your Uncle Femi, tell him I miss him too. Daddy loves you specially, physically, spiritually and powerfully.”

Daniel Oyebanjo III died in 2018 following a drowning incident in a swimming pool at his father’s home in Lagos.