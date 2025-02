Rema, Ayra Starr, Mercy Chinwo Shine At 2025 Trace Awards—Full List Of Winners

The 2025 Trace Awards was a night of celebration for Nigerian artists, as Rema, Mercy Chinwo, D’banj, and Ayra Starr emerged as some of the biggest winners.

The prestigious awards ceremony, held on Wednesday, February 26, at the scenic Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania, brought together top talents from across Africa and the global diaspora.

Rema stood out with two major wins, securing the Album of the Year award for ‘Heis’ and being named Best Male Artist. Ayra Starr, known for her consistent rise in the industry, was recognised as Best West African Artist.

In the gospel category, Mercy Chinwo’s impact was acknowledged as she won Best Gospel Artist, while veteran musician D’banj was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the music industry.

Other notable Nigerian winners included P.Priime, who won Best Producer for his work on ‘MMS’, and Meji Alabi, who took home Best Music Video for directing Rema’s ‘DND’.

The event showcased the vibrancy of African music, with artists from different regions claiming top prizes.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees:

Global Awards

Song of the Year

Titom & Yuppe – ‘Tshwala Bam’ (South Africa) WINNER

Tyla – ‘Jump’ (South Africa)

Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Tamsir x Team Paiya – ‘Coup du Marteau’ (Ivory Coast)

Asake & Travis Scott – ‘Active’ (Nigeria)

Tems – ‘Love Me Jeje’ (Nigeria)

Burna Boy – ‘Higher’ (Nigeria)

Rema & Shallipopi – ‘Benin Boys’ (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz – ‘Komasawa’ (Tanzania)

Album of the Year

Rema – Heis (Nigeria) WINNER

Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)

Asake – Lungu Boy (Nigeria)

Josey – Vibration Universelle (Ivory Coast)

Amaarae – Fountain Baby (Ghana)

King Promise – True To Self (Ghana)

Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension (Ghana)

Toofan – Stamina (Togo)

Best Collaboration

Tamsir & Team Paiya – ‘Coup du Marteau’ (Ivory Coast) WINNER

Titom & Yuppe & Burna Boy – ‘Tshwala Bam’ (Remix) (South Africa/Nigeria)

Neyna & MC Acondize – ‘Nu Ka Sta Para’ (Cape Verde)

Kocee ft. Patoranking – ‘Credit Alert’ (Cameroon/Nigeria)

Asake & Wizkid – ‘MMS’ (Nigeria)

Rema & Shallipopi – ‘Benin Boys’ (Nigeria)

Odumodublvck & Black Sherif – ‘Woto Woto Seasoning’ (Ghana)

Best Music Video

Meji Alabi – Rema ‘DND’ (Nigeria) WINNER

TG Omori – Kizz Daniel & Davido ‘Twe Twe’ (Nigeria)

Director Folex – Zuchu feat Innoss’ B ‘Nani’ (Remix) (Tanzania/DRC)

Nabil Elderkin – Tyla ‘Jump’ (South Africa)

Kmane – Ayra Starr ‘Commas’ (Nigeria)

Seoute Emmanuel – Toofan ‘C Pas Normal’ (Togo)

Ach’B – Innoss’ B ‘Sete’ (DRC)

Edgar Esteves – Asake & Wizkid ‘MMS’ (Nigeria)

Best Dancer

Makhadzi (South Africa) WINNER

Ikorodu Boys (Nigeria)

Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)

Incredible Zigi (Ghana)

Kamo Mphela (South Africa)

Telminho (Angola)

Ordinateur (Ivory Coast)

Issac Kalonji (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Best DJ

DJ Moh Green – ‘Kelele’ (Algeria) WINNER

Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles – ‘Wadibusa’ (South Africa)

DJ Tunez – ‘Apala Disco Remix’ (Nigeria)

DJ Nelasta – ‘Eros’ (Angola)

DJ Spinall ft. Tyla & Omah Lay – ‘One Call’ (Nigeria)

DJ Neptune ft. Qing Madi – ‘Honest’ (Nigeria)

DJ Maphorisa – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Kabza De Small – ‘Imithandazo’ (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop Artist (sponsored by Hot 97)

Didi B (Ivory Coast) WINNER

Nasty C (South Africa)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Young Lunya (Tanzania)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Best Global African Artist

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) WINNER

Tyla (South Africa)

Tyler ICU (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria/USA)

Rema (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Best Male Artist

Rema (Nigeria) WINNER

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Best Female Artist

Tyla (South Africa) WINNER

Makhadzi (South Africa)

Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Live Performance

Fally Ipupa (DRC) WINNER

Ayra Starr – 21: The World Tour (Nigeria)

Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Yemi Alade – African Rebel Tour (Nigeria)

Didi B – Mojo Trone Tour (Ivory Coast)

Diamond Platnumz – Wasafi Festival (Tanzania)

Best Producer

P.Priime – ‘MMS’ (Nigeria) WINNER

Kelvin Momo – ‘Sewe’ (South Africa)

DJ Maphorisa – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Tam Sir – ‘Coup du Marteau’ (Ivory Coast)

Sarz – ‘Happiness’ (Nigeria)

Jae 5 – ‘Perfect Combi’ (Ghana)

KDDO – ‘For Certain’ (Party Next Door) (Nigeria)

London – ‘Ozeba’ (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small – ‘Imithandazo’ (South Africa)

Best Gospel Artist

Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria) WINNER

Spirit of Praise 10 (South Africa)

KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Ada Ehi (Nigeria)

Bella Kombo (Tanzania)

Israël Mbonyi (Rwanda)

Regional Awards

Best Artist Eastern Africa

Bien (Kenya) WINNER

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Rophnan (Ethiopia)

Marioo (Tanzania)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Nandy (Tanzania)

Best Artist (Western Africa Anglophone)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria) WINNER

Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Chike (Nigeria)

Simi (Nigeria)

KiDi (Ghana)

Best Artist (Southern Africa)

Tyler ICU (South Africa) WINNER

Titom & Yuppe (South Africa)

De Mthuda (South Africa)

Inkabi Zezwe (South Africa)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Artist Francophone Africa

Josey (Ivory Coast) WINNER

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Tidiane Mario (Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Wally B. Seck (Senegal)

PhillBill (Cameroon)

Best Artist (Lusophone Africa)

Chelsea Dinorath (Angola) WINNER

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Landrick (Angola)

Twenty Fingers (Mozambique)

Mr. Bow (Mozambique)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Artist (Tanzania)

Nandy (Tanzania) WINNER

Mbosso (Zanzibar)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Zuchu (Zanzibar)

Marioo (Tanzania)

Alikiba (Tanzania)

Jux (Tanzania)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

International and Diaspora Awards

Best Artist (Europe)

Joe Dwet File (France/Haiti) WINNER

Central Cee (United Kingdom)

Kalash (France/Martinique)

Darkoo (United Kingdom)

Jungeli (France)

Franglish (France)

Aya Nakamura (France/Mali)

Best Artist (Brazil)

Duquesa (Brazil) WINNER

Racionais MC’s (Brazil)

MC IG (Brazil)

Péricles (Brazil)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Best Artist (Caribbean)

Lea Churro (Reunion Island) WINNER

Venssy (French Guiana)

Mathieu White (Guadeloupe)

Meryl (Martinique)

Nesly (French Guiana)

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Kenny Haiti (Haiti)

Best Artist (Indian Ocean)

Barth (Reunion) WINNER

Goulam (Comoros)

PLL (Reunion)

Kalipsxau (Reunion)

Léa Churros (Reunion)

Jamily Jeanne (Mauritius)

Lifetime Achievement Award

D’Banj