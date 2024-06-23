D’Banj Advised Me Not To Celebrate My 40th Birthday – Toke Makinwa

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has disclosed that she is apprehensive over turning 40.

Speaking during a recent episode of her Podcast, Toke Moments, Makinwa shared a conversation she had with veteran singer, D’Banj.

She disclosed that the singer advised her against celebrating her 40th birthday, citing industry pressures and the potential risk of being “retired” due to her age.

According to her, “I’m turning a very big age this year and I’m so nervous. I am so nervous. At first, I started the year by saying I didn’t want to do anything. D’Banj, I’m going to call him out. D’Banj called me and said “Don’t do birthday o! You know this industry. Did I do my birthday? Did Don Jazzy celebrate his birthday? Who shouted when they were 40? Don’t do any birthday o! They will retire you.” I was like “Dapo, what do you mean?

“When I fill forms these days, you know when we were so excited to fill between 18 and 25, we tick fast. Between like 25 and 35, you tick. After 35, it’s like is this answer required?”

However, her show guest, IK Osakioduwa, offered words of encouragement and reassurance.

He emphasised that age is not a limitation, and advised Makinwa to focus on the impact she’s made and the lives she’s touched, rather than her age.

“Thou shall not be nervous. I am 45, I just turned 45. And I’m still doing this thing. They can’t retire you. I won’t lie to you, there is that stage you get to where you feel like if I tell them my age, won’t people feel I’m too old for this?

“But I’ve started to transition to a space where I’m just no longer a presenter, but a platform for presenters because I want to be able to create other means.

“I want to be able to sit down and look and count not how many awards or trophies I have on shelves, but I want to be able to look at the lives of people I’ve changed because our paths crossed,” he said.

