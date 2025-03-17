If You Can’t Pay A Woman’s Bills Break Up With Her – Toke Makinwa Advises Men

Controversial media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised men who can’t pay women bills to break up with them.

She argued that there is nothing wrong in women wanting men to pay their bills, and advised singles not to lower their standards due to societal pressure when it comes to choosing a partner.

Speaking in the latest episode of Toke Moments podcast, Makinwa argued that people often times make things difficult for themselves by going for partners who do not meet their expectations.

According to her, “You don’t need to lower your standard. There are over a billion people in this world. You can go and find somebody who has what you are looking for. Stop letting society dictate for you.

“If you say, ‘Oh, this girl is a money-hungry b*tch. All she wants is a man to pay her bills.’ If you can’t pay her bills, leave. There is another guy who that is what he is looking for.

“I feel like we make things harder than they are; fighting online with our opinions. If somebody is not what you are looking for, refuse the urge to start trying to pinpoint what is wrong with them because it is actually a reflection of you and not them.”