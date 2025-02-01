Annie: Toke Makinwa Does Not Know What 2Baba Has Been  Going Through – TeeBillz

Nigerian music executive, Tunji Balogun, better known as TeeBillz, has clarified his earlier remark about media personality, Toke Makinwa, in the wake of the marriage breakup of iconic singer, 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reported that Toke, in a social media post, criticised the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker for publicly announcing his split from his wife, stating that he should be ashamed of himself.

Unfazed by the comment, TeeBillz, in a now-deleted Instagram post, told Toke to stay out of other people’s family matters. He noted that having a child for a man requires a level of forgiveness and love that she had never experienced.

However, in an interview with media personality, TeeBillz apologised to the 40-year-old television host, clarifying that he never intended to mock her for not having a child.

He reiterated that Toke does not know what 2Baba has been going through in the marriage, adding that a man who has children from different women does not have peace.

He said, “First of all, I’d like to publicly apologise to Toke Makinwa because I think my messages were misinterpreted, and at the end of the day, we’re all family. My question for Toke was, where was she a month, two months, and a year for Annie? I’m not happy seeing 2Baba and Annie the way they are, but that’s nonsense for Toke to have made such a statement.

“Does she know what 2Baba has been through since they got married? One thing I know is that a man who has children from different women will not have peace. I’m going through it, but all a man can do is try to be his best. What we should ask is the reason for his actions.”

He noted that Toke shaded him when he and Tiwa separated in 2018.

“She did the same thing to me when Tiwa and I divorced. Parenthood and marriage are things one doesn’t graduate from. I saw 2Baba, but all we can do is pray for him.”