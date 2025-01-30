2Baba: ‘Learn To Stay Out Of Family Matters’ – Tiwa Savage’s Ex-Husband, Knocks Toke Makinwa

The ex-husband of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Sage, Tunji Balogun, better known as Teebillz, has slammed media personality, Toke Makinwa, following her interference in the divorce of iconic singer, 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that Teebillz took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share photos of his ex-wife and their son, Jamil Balogun.

The talent manager spoke about the importance of family and warned others to learn how to stay away from family issues, noting that love never dies.

Taking a swipe at Toke, who had attacked 2Baba over his social media post announcing his separation from Annie, Teebillz said having a child requires a different type of forgiveness and love that the media personality has yet to attain.

He prayed for Toke to experience motherhood.

Teebillz also reminded Toke that she talked about him during his split from Tiwa Savage and urged her to mind her business regarding 2Baba’s ongoing divorce.

He wrote, “Family Matters…… Learn to stay out of it. I thank God for healing and love…Love never Dies…..TOKE MAKINWA, having a child for a Man is a different type of forgiveness and love that you are yet to attain…… I pray you do sis. I hope you remember the nonsense you talked about me too…Blessings and love to the Idibias during this trying time. Mind your business.”