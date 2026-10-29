You Have No Right To Reject It – Ajaero Tackles TUC Over ₦70,000 Transport Allowance

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has criticized the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for rejecting the Federal Government’s ₦70,000 transport allowance for workers for six months.

Naija News reports that Ajaero said the TUC had no right to reject the support because it did not take part in the negotiation that led to the agreement.

He made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Thursday.

The NLC president said the TUC pulled out of the negotiation and could not now reject an agreement it did not help to reach.

He said: “The agreement was not signed by the Trade Union Congress; you don’t kick against something you did not negotiate or never asked for.

“They threatened us and said they are not part of it. He left them and never came out to say they needed one or two naira, and now that we are done with this negotiation, he is still free to agitate for one million naira but not to reject what we have gotten.”

Ajaero also said the NLC did not agree that the next minimum wage talks would take place in August 2027. He argued that the date does not tally with the provisions of the law.