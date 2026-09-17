NLC Makes Fresh Demand From FG Amid Petrol Price Hike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the Federal Government to take urgent steps to cushion the impact of the latest increase in petrol prices across the country.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero, called for immediate wage awards for workers, increased crude oil supply in naira to local refineries and expansion of the country’s storage capacity.

Ajaero made the demands in a statement issued in reaction to the increase in the pump price of petrol to ₦1,430 per litre, Naija News reports.

He said the development raised serious concerns, warning that the rising cost of petrol was putting more pressure on workers and households.

According to him, the government needs to create economic buffers that can protect Nigerians from the impact of rising energy costs while also creating jobs and addressing security challenges.

Ajaero said, “We are really worried about the increasing cost of petrol prices throughout the country.

“In big cities where you can easily get petrol, the cost is around ₦1,430. In harder-to-reach places, the cost is even higher.

“This has caused huge harm not just to wages but also to how we feel as a people and as a nation. When transportation costs increase, it affects many other things too, like school fees, rent, import taxes, and the prices of food and other basic items.

“These new costs are making or worsening poverty for people, pushing their quality of life to the edge. This new increase happens when the government’s efforts to push marketers to lower pump prices to match international crude oil prices were starting to show results.”

The NLC president urged the government to act quickly by introducing reasonable wage awards for workers and ensuring that local refineries have enough crude oil supplied in naira.

He also called for the expansion of national storage capacity to prepare the country for energy emergencies and strengthen energy security.

Ajaero added, “As part of creating this buffer, we ask the government to quickly provide fair wages to workers; sell enough crude oil in Naira to our local refineries; and increase our national storage capacity to handle energy emergencies and ensure security.

“These steps will help create jobs, add value to the economy, and handle changing security issues.”