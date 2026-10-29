‘You Can’t Put Me In A Box’ – Uzor Arukwe Cries Out About Movie Roles

Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, has said movie producers cannot limit him to one type of role.

Naija News reports that Arukwe made the remark during an interview on The Creativitea Podcast.

Arukwe accused film producers of repeatedly offering him “Odogwu” roles because they believed it would guarantee a return on their investment.

The movie star urged movie producers to take chances on other characters, just as someone had taken a chance on the role that helped establish his popularity.

He said, “All the producers in Nollywood now want to kill me with Odogwu character. You can’t put me in a box.

“The same way someone took a chance on that character, you can also create another character and give to me.”

This comes a few days after a fan with the 𝕏 handle R. Ekpedeme, complained about Uzor Arukwe’s frequent shouting in such roles.

The fan wrote: “Uzor needs to leave the igbotic roles for a while. I need a break from the shouting.”

In response, Uzor Arukwe’s manager, Mautin Tairu, popularly known as Mr M, admitted that he had also become tired of the actor’s frequent “igbotic” roles but explained that business decisions often take priority over personal preferences.

He said, “As his manager, I’ve felt the same too at some point. However, business decisions take precedence over my personal preferences.”