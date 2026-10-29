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Why I Can’t Speak Yoruba Despite Growing Up In Lagos – Uzor Arukwe

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Uzor Arukwe
Uzor Arukwe

Key Takeaways

  • Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe explained during an interview on CreativiTea with Linda that he cannot speak Yoruba fluently despite growing up in Lagos.
  • Arukwe said he grew up in Festac Town among Igbo neighbours, which gave him little opportunity to interact regularly with Yoruba speakers.
  • Arukwe said he understands Yoruba to some extent but does not feel confident enough to speak the language fluently.

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has explained why he cannot speak Yoruba fluently despite growing up in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Arukwe spoke during an interview on CreativiTea with Linda.

During the interview, Arukwe explained that he was raised in Festac Town and the community had many Igbo residents.

He revealed that his childhood environment played a major role in his inability to speak Yoruba fluently because he had little opportunity to interact with people who spoke the language regularly.

He added that he could understand Yoruba to some extent but was not confident enough to speak it fluently.

He said: “I grew up in Festac. That’s where all the Igbo people are. That’s why I can’t speak Yoruba. I understand to some extent. But yes, I grew up in Festac, and all my neighbours have always been Igbos.”

In other news, the manager of Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe, Mautin Tairu, has admitted that he has also grown tired of the actor’s frequent portrayal of loud and stereotypical Igbo characters in some movies.

Tairu, popularly known as Mr M, made the admission while responding to an 𝕏 user, R. Ekpedeme, who called on the actor to take a break from such roles.

Responding to the complaint, Tairu acknowledged that he had also felt the same way at some point.

However, he explained that managing an actor’s career involved making business decisions that might not always align with personal preferences.

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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