Why I Can’t Speak Yoruba Despite Growing Up In Lagos – Uzor Arukwe

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has explained why he cannot speak Yoruba fluently despite growing up in Lagos.

Naija News reports that Arukwe spoke during an interview on CreativiTea with Linda.

During the interview, Arukwe explained that he was raised in Festac Town and the community had many Igbo residents.

He revealed that his childhood environment played a major role in his inability to speak Yoruba fluently because he had little opportunity to interact with people who spoke the language regularly.

He added that he could understand Yoruba to some extent but was not confident enough to speak it fluently.

He said: “I grew up in Festac. That’s where all the Igbo people are. That’s why I can’t speak Yoruba. I understand to some extent. But yes, I grew up in Festac, and all my neighbours have always been Igbos.”

In other news, the manager of Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe, Mautin Tairu, has admitted that he has also grown tired of the actor’s frequent portrayal of loud and stereotypical Igbo characters in some movies.

Tairu, popularly known as Mr M, made the admission while responding to an 𝕏 user, R. Ekpedeme, who called on the actor to take a break from such roles.

Responding to the complaint, Tairu acknowledged that he had also felt the same way at some point.

However, he explained that managing an actor’s career involved making business decisions that might not always align with personal preferences.