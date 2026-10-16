I’ve Never Been An Advocate For Marriage – Uzor Arukwe Gives Reasons

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has shared his views on marriage, saying he is not a strong supporter of it because women often face more responsibilities and challenges in the union.

Naija News reports that the actor made this known during an interview on the In My Opinion podcast.

Responding to the question, Arukwe explained that women often have more duties to handle in marriage, including pregnancy, childbirth and other responsibilities that come with building a family.

He also pointed out that women are usually expected to take their husbands’ surnames after marriage.

According to the actor, these expectations and the demands placed on women have influenced his view of marriage.

He said: “I’ve never really been an advocate for marriage because I feel like it is more tasking for the woman. She’s the one who bears the children, takes the man’s last name, and has to deal with a lot of things. So, I feel society is now beginning to catch on to the fact that marriage doesn’t define or make a woman.

Growing up, people would ask you why you weren’t married at 25 or 30 and talk about how they already had five children by that age. Now, there are even women who don’t want to have children. I’ve met at least two or three.”