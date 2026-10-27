I’ve Felt The Same Too – Uzor Arukwe’s Manager Reacts As Fan Complains About His Igbo Roles

The manager of Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe, Mautin Tairu, has admitted that he has also grown tired of the actor’s frequent portrayal of loud and stereotypical Igbo characters in some movies.

Naija News reports that Tairu, popularly known as Mr M, made the admission while responding to an 𝕏 user, R. Ekpedeme, who called on the actor to take a break from such roles.

“Uzor needs to leave the igbotic roles for a while. I need a break from the shouting,” the fan wrote.

Responding to the complaint, Tairu acknowledged that he had also felt the same way at some point.

However, he explained that managing an actor’s career involved making business decisions that might not always align with personal preferences.

He wrote: “I understand why you feel this way. As his manager, I’ve felt the same too at some point. However, business decisions take precedence over my personal preferences, and each platform has its own demands which we have to respond to.

“These roles are most common on YouTube because of the platform & audience preference. We adapted our strategies to the reality of Nollywood by adopting different strategies for different platforms. You won’t see him playing such repetitive “igbotic roles” in cinema projects.”