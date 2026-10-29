 Skip to content
Entertainment

‘Comparison Between Nollywood, Ghana Movie Industry Is Stupid’ – Actor Majid Michel

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Actor Majid Michael

Key Takeaways

  • Ghanaian actor Majid Michel described comparisons between Nollywood and Ghana’s movie industry as “stupid” and unfair during an interview with Y1079 FM Accra.
  • Michel put Ghana’s population below 40 million and Nigeria’s above 200 million, arguing that Nigeria could therefore have more actors and filmmakers.
  • Michel also argued that comparing Ghana with established nations was unfair because some countries had spent over 300 years building leadership systems.

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has described the comparison between Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries as stupid.

Naija News reports that Michael, in an interview with Y1079 FM Accra, said it is unfair to compare Ghana’s movie industry to Nollywood.

The thespian explained that Nigeria has a far bigger population than Ghana, stressing that there is also a high possibility of Nigeria having better actors and filmmakers than Ghana.

Michael argued it is unfair for Ghanaians to compare themselves with any other established nation in the world.

He said, “The comparison between us and Nigeria is such a stupid comparison to me. If you have 50 children and I have 5 children, the possibility that you will have more criminals, doctors, good children and filmmakers than me is very high.

“We are less than 40 million in Ghana. Nigeria is over 200 million, almost 300 million. So how on earth would you compare?

“Why do they have more doctors than us? Mathematically, you should know why. So if Nigeria has more filmmakers than us, it only makes sense because they are way more than us.

“It is also unfair for us to compare ourselves with any other established nation in the world. When it comes to leadership, we are adolescent.

“There are countries that have been in leadership for over 300 years. They have built systems. We are way behind. So it is an unfair comparison.”

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.