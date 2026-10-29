‘Comparison Between Nollywood, Ghana Movie Industry Is Stupid’ – Actor Majid Michel

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has described the comparison between Nigerian and Ghanaian movie industries as stupid.

Naija News reports that Michael, in an interview with Y1079 FM Accra, said it is unfair to compare Ghana’s movie industry to Nollywood.

The thespian explained that Nigeria has a far bigger population than Ghana, stressing that there is also a high possibility of Nigeria having better actors and filmmakers than Ghana.

Michael argued it is unfair for Ghanaians to compare themselves with any other established nation in the world.

He said, “The comparison between us and Nigeria is such a stupid comparison to me. If you have 50 children and I have 5 children, the possibility that you will have more criminals, doctors, good children and filmmakers than me is very high.

“We are less than 40 million in Ghana. Nigeria is over 200 million, almost 300 million. So how on earth would you compare?

“Why do they have more doctors than us? Mathematically, you should know why. So if Nigeria has more filmmakers than us, it only makes sense because they are way more than us.

“It is also unfair for us to compare ourselves with any other established nation in the world. When it comes to leadership, we are adolescent.

“There are countries that have been in leadership for over 300 years. They have built systems. We are way behind. So it is an unfair comparison.”