Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 29th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 29th October, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu will leave Abuja on Thursday for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah.

Umrah is a religious exercise in which Muslims visit the holy city to pray and worship Allah, Naija News reports.

According to a statement released by the Presidency on Wednesday night, the trip will give the President time to pray for Nigeria and seek Allah’s guidance for the country and its people.

During his stay in Makkah, Tinubu will pray for peace, unity, stability and progress in Nigeria.

Before leaving Abuja, the President will commission some equipment bought for the Nigerian Air Force at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The equipment will support the Nigerian Air Force in carrying out its duties.

Tinubu will return to Nigeria next week after completing the religious exercise in Saudi Arabia.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Tinubu over the ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public service workers.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement issued through the ADC Presidential Campaign Council’s Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, questioned Tinubu on whether hardship ends at the bus stop.

Atiku also described the move as a desperate last-minute attempt to contain public anger, stressing that government policies have made life unbearable for millions.

According to Atiku, the public workforce is only a fraction of Nigeria’s population, asking what will be the fate of private sector workers, traders, small businesses, transport operators and millions without formal jobs.

Atiku argued that Nigerians are witnessing a government that set the house ablaze with its reckless policies, then pretends to fight the inferno by throwing ice cubes at the flames.

The former Vice President said his campaign would pursue practical measures to lower living costs, raise household incomes and restore dignity to work.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has declared that, under his administration, he will send election riggers, certificate forgers, and compromised electoral officials to prison.

Naija News reports that Obi made the pledge on Wednesday while addressing supporters at an NDC town hall meeting in Nasarawa State.

Asked how the party would respond to any attempt to manipulate the 2027 elections, the former Anambra State governor said the NDC was prepared to match those who might try to rig the polls.

He promised that his government would make rigging a thing of the past by building stronger political parties and a more robust electoral process.

The NDC flagbearer also advocated tougher qualification rules for aspirants to public office, insisting that evidence of primary and secondary education must be clear and verifiable.

African Action Congress (AAC) governorship candidate for Abia State in the 2027 election, Doris Ogala, has been reportedly remanded at Ikoyi Prison in Lagos pending the scheduling of her bail hearing.

Recall that Ogala had recently raised concerns over alleged plans to keep her behind bars, expressing fears that such moves could threaten her freedom and affect her political ambition ahead of 2027 gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that reality TV star cum comedian, DeeOne in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday confirmed Doris current ordeal.

According to DeeOne, Doris Ogala will remain in custody until a date is fixed for her bail hearing in the ongoing legal dispute involving Pastor Chris Okafor.

He said, “Doris Ogala has just been remanded in Ikoyi Prison till she can get a date for her bail hearing.@

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has opined that Nigerian men in politics are ass lickers and very cowardly.

Naija News reports that Yesufu made the remark while reacting to a social media post that labelled Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as ‘First Female Governor of Rivers Rivers State’.

The 𝕏 user had shared a video of Fubara declaring the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, leader of political actors in Rivers State.

Reacting, Yesufu said Fubara showed the behavior of men in politics, who according to her are quick to grovel.

In the post shared on 𝕏, Yesufu argued that women in politics were usually bolder and more willing to stand their ground, urging men to show greater conviction.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke has dismissed rumours and insinuations about details of his relationship with the Presidency.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Spokesperson Mallam Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke clarified that he has no deal to share legislative or local governments seats with Osun APC.

Naija News understands that Adeleke made the clarification amidst social media reports that the deal between the governor and the presidency include sharing of local government positions as well as those of Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly between Osun Accord and the state APC in the forthcoming elections.

The governor, who reaffirmed his committment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the negotiation for the resolution of the local government crisis targets protection of the interests of both the APC chairpersons and those of the elected PDP chairmen and councillors, affirming that reports of office sharing is “mere fabrication and fake news.”

Nigerian comedian Carter Efe has complained about the financial demands of dating his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine.

Naija News reports that the streamer said he could run out of money if things continued at the current pace.

Efe made the comments during a livestream while at the airport with Jasmine as she prepared to leave.

He was seen helping his girlfriend with her luggage while talking about the cost of their relationship.

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO has revealed that her late nine-year-old son, Bryan, told some family members that he dreamt about his death before he passed away.

Naija News reports that Blessing CEO in a video posted on her Instagram page, said recently learnt about the dream from her first son, Darrell.

According to her, Darrell told her that Bryan once woke up and said he had dreamt that he died.

However, she did not know about the dream while her son was still alive.

She said she only learnt about what happened after Bryan’s death, when she began thinking about different things that had happened before he passed away.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2008 Ballon d’Or-winning season has been voted the greatest in the award’s history in a fan poll organised by French magazine France Football to mark its 70th anniversary.

The Portuguese forward topped the Ballon d’Or of All Time (BOAT) ranking, finishing ahead of Lionel Messi’s 2012 campaign, while his 2017 triumph came third.

Football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano shared the results on social media earlier today, October 28, following the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Messi’s 2023 campaign finished fourth, while Ronaldo’s 2016 victory placed fifth. Ronaldo’s 2014 and 2013 campaigns also featured in the top 10, alongside Messi’s 2015, 2011 and 2009 seasons.

The ranking featured 32 Ballon d’Or-winning campaigns involving 10 football legends, with fans voting for the individual seasons they considered the greatest.

All 24 Copa del Rey matches scheduled for today, October 28, have been suspended following a train crash in Spain’s Toledo province that killed at least 68 people.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced the postponement in a statement, saying the decision was taken to honour the victims and show solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

More than 500 passengers were travelling on the trains involved in the collision and derailment in Toledo

Five La Liga clubs, Levante, Alaves, Valencia, Celta Vigo and Real Betis, were due to feature in today’s first-round fixtures before the suspension.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will enter the competition at the last-32 stage.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have expressed their condolences to the victims and their families following the accident.