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I Wish I Had Known – Blessing CEO Recounts Late Son’s Dream Before His Death

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

Key Takeaways

  • Blessing CEO said her late nine-year-old son, Bryan, told family members he dreamt about his death, but she only learnt about it after he died.
  • Blessing CEO said her first son, Darrell, told her about Bryan’s dream, and her younger sister, Precious, confirmed that Bryan also told her.
  • Reflecting on Bryan’s death in an Instagram video, Blessing CEO said he had asthma and was very hyperactive, but did not specify what caused his death.

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO has revealed that her late nine-year-old son, Bryan, told some family members that he dreamt about his death before he passed away.

Naija News reports that Blessing CEO in a video posted on her Instagram page, said recently learnt about the dream from her first son, Darrell.

According to her, Darrell told her that Bryan once woke up and said he had dreamt that he died.

However, she did not know about the dream while her son was still alive.

She said she only learnt about what happened after Bryan’s death, when she began thinking about different things that had happened before he passed away.

Blessing CEO also said her younger sister, Precious, confirmed the story.

She explained that Bryan had run into Precious’s room on the same day and told her about the dream.

She said: “Especially to mothers, please pick this as a lesson. When my son Bryan was still alive, it was recently that my first son Darrell said that there was a day Bryan woke up and said that he told him that he dreamt that he died.

“You know when a child says that kind of thing you just tell them shut up your mouth. My younger sister Precious also confirmed it. That she woke up that day and Bryan ran to her room and told her aunty Precious I dreamt that I died.

“Precious said that she just prayed for him and told him what do you know. He also told my father. But he never told me. So when he passed, I was reminiscing a lot of things in my head. My son passed he was asthmatic and I’m also asthmatic, but because I’ve grown I’ve learned how to manage my health. Bryan was very asthmaatic and very hyperactive.” 

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

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