I Don’t Smoke, Drink Or Party – Blessing CEO Breaks Silence On Drug Addiction Allegations

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has denied allegations of drug use.

Naija News reports that the relationship expert addressed the claims during a live session with Nollywood actress and politician Doris Ogala after her release from jail.

During her time behind bars, several social media users accused Blessing CEO of using drugs.

Some persons also warned against sending her money, claiming she could spend the funds on drugs. Others argued that she needed rehabilitation rather than financial assistance.

However, Blessing CEO has dismissed the allegations, describing them as claims made by people who do not know her personally.

Speaking during the live session with Doris Ogala, she maintained that she does not use drugs and does not engage in smoking, drinking or partying.

She explained that many people on social media form opinions about her without having any personal knowledge of her lifestyle.

She said: “I don’t do drugs. I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, I don’t even party. Most times the internet just have a way of enjoying their self. A lot of people don’t even know me personally.”

Her release comes after months in detention over three separate fraud-related cases filed against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The influencer was arraigned in June 2026 over allegations involving property transactions and donations collected after she reportedly claimed to be battling stage four breast cancer.

The cases involve alleged sums of ₦36 million, ₦69.15 million and ₦13 million.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.