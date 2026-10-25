IVD Celebrates Blessing CEO’s Release From Detention

Nigerian businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly IVD has celebrated the release of his partner, Blessing CEO, from detention.

Naija News reports that IVD expressed happiness over her release by posting a video of her on his TikTok page.

“We enter lion’s den but lion no chop us”, he captioned the video.

Nollywood actress and politician Doris Ogala had earlier confirmed Blessing CEO’s release through a video call shared on social media.

“Blessing CEO is finally out; thank you, Jesus”, she wrote on her Instagram page on Saturday.

Her release comes after months in detention over three separate fraud-related cases filed against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The influencer was arraigned in June 2026 over allegations involving property transactions and donations collected after she reportedly claimed to be battling stage four breast cancer.

The cases involve alleged sums of ₦36 million, ₦69.15 million and ₦13 million.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In other news, Blessing CEO has confirmed the death of her son, while denying authorizing anyone to solicit financial assistance on her behalf.

Naija News reports that Blessing, CEO, recently lost her second son, Bryan Onyedikachi, while she was still in prison.

However, confirming the news in a phone conversation with Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, Blessing denied permitting Amira Agiye to announce her son’s death.

Blessing also denied soliciting financial assistance to meet her bail conditions, stressing she is in the best position to break the news of her son’s death, not an entire stranger.