Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 28th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 28th October, 2026.

The administration of President Bola Tinubu has approved a monthly transport support of ₦70,000 to public service workers across all levels for six months.

The payment will commence from November 2026, Naija News understands.

The payment is part of efforts by the federal government to cushion the impact of rising living costs in the country and support workers’ welfare.

The government also approved the payment of peculiar allowance arrears, effective from May 1, 2026, in three equal monthly instalments beginning in November.

The resolutions follow the meeting on Tuesday in Abuja between the federal government and the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The approvals were contained in a memorandum of understanding signed at the end of a conciliation meeting attended by the Director-General of Budget, Timi Yakubu; Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero; the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Garba Abdul S.U.; and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

President Bola Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to approve a new external borrowing plan of about $20.52 billion and €1.045 billion to finance projects nationwide in 2026 and 2027.

Naija News reports that the request was conveyed in a letter titled “Federal Government 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plans,” which the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read during plenary on Tuesday.

According to the President, the loans will fund projects in virtually every sector, with emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, security, job creation and financial management reforms.

He said most of the money would go into critical infrastructure, particularly in the power, transportation and health sectors.

The President put the exact value of the facilities at $20,517,755,901 and €1,045,083,643, adding that most of the projects would be spread across the 36 states and the FCT.

Tinubu argued that the country’s huge infrastructure deficit could not be addressed without more foreign financing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained that the voter register previously displayed physically, and currently displayed on its website, is not the final one to be used for the 2027 elections.

INEC clarified that the register is being subjected to review and clean-up, and appropriate action will be taken on claims and objections raised.

Naija News reports that the electoral umpire made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday by its Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, in reaction to concerns and reports circulating on social media regarding suspected AI-generated photographs appearing in the Preliminary Register of Voters.

INEC explained that some questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further examination during the physical display, and all such records will be reviewed during its clean-up exercise.

It assured that what is in circulation is a preliminary Register of Voters and all suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses, will be acted upon based on verified findings before the final register of voters to be used for election is released.

INEC assured that it will not compromise the accuracy and integrity of the register.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a 22-year-old man, Umar Ibrahim Gandi Maradun, from Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Naija News reports that Maradun was arrested over a viral video allegedly containing statements capable of inciting religious violence.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the video reportedly showed a young man dressed in the uniform of Jama’atu Izalatil Bidi’a Wa’ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), allegedly making remarks capable of threatening public peace and peaceful coexistence.

The police said the Zamfara State Command activated its intelligence resources to identify those involved and initiated steps to investigate the circumstances surrounding the video.

The statement added that the command engaged the leadership of JIBWIS at both national and state levels, with the organisation reportedly distancing itself from the alleged conduct and handing the suspect over to the police.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and is being investigated over the alleged conduct.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, unveiled candidates of the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State for the 2027 election.

The unveiling was done at a political gathering of the coalition in Rivers State, held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, according to information made available by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka.

Naija News reports that the unveiled list includes candidates from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It listed Ogundu Kingsley Chinda of the APC as the coalition’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, and Major Jack as his running mate.

It would be recalled that the coalition had always insisted that it would support President Bola Tinubu and work for his re-election in the 2027 election.

The ministerial committee set up to investigate the deaths of suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State, has found that the 33 victims died of suffocation in an overcrowded cell.

Naija News reports that the panel submitted its report to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in Abuja on Tuesday.

Presenting the report, the committee chairman, Jonathan Kure, said available medical and forensic evidence ruled out any disease outbreak as the cause of death.

Rather, the panel found that the detainees died of environmental asphyxia, a form of acute respiratory failure caused by being kept for too long in a crowded cell with poor ventilation, made worse by heat and dehydration.

The committee held NSCDC officials responsible for failing in their duty of care to the detainees.

Akanbi Elizabeth, the widow of late Nigerian gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, broke down in tears on Tuesday while paying tribute to her husband at a memorial event in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that several gospel singers attended the tribute night, including Adeyinka Alaseyori, Esther Igbekele, Laolu Gbenjo, Akintayo Akinwande, SB Live, Bidemi Olaoba, Mr Gbera, Peterson Okopi and Sarah Apekeola.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin and other celebrities were among those present.

A video from the event captured Toluwanisings’ widow struggling to finish her tribute before emotion overwhelmed her.

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba, has declared that he has stopped impregnating women.

Naija News reports that he made the remark on Saturday during a live performance at Rehab Lounge in Calgary, Canada.

During his performance of his hit song, True Love, 2Baba paused to interact with the audience and jokingly searched for his true love among the women present.

The singer asked the audience where his true love was, wondering whether she was standing at the back or somewhere in front of him.

He also spoke on his experiences with women, saying he was no longer in the habit of getting women pregnant.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of Manchester United for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday despite mounting pressure following the club’s poor start to the season.

BBC Sport reports that United’s hierarchy have decided to give the 45-year-old another opportunity to improve results after considering possible replacements.

Carrick supervised training on Tuesday as United prepared to end an eight-match winless run in all competitions. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, leaving them just one place above the relegation zone.

The club have reportedly explored the possibility of appointing former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is also admired by United, although his existing contract could complicate any potential move.

Carrick took interim charge in January following Ruben Amorim’s departure and secured the permanent job in May after guiding United to third place in the Premier League and qualification for the Champions League.

However, his team have struggled this season, winning just one of their eight Premier League matches.

Kun Khalifat have appointed Emmanuel Ifeanyi Nwabuwah as the club’s co-ordinator for the 2026/27 season, while Warri Wolves plan to appeal sanctions imposed by the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) following an attack on a match official.

Kun Khalifat announced Nwabuwah’s appointment on their official 𝕏 account on Tuesday, welcoming him ahead of the new season.

“Kun Khalifat FC is pleased to announce Mr Emmanuel Ifeanyi Nwabuwah as the Co-ordinator of the club for the 2026/2027 football season,” the club stated.

Meanwhile, Warri Wolves have confirmed plans to appeal the sanctions imposed by the league following an attack on a match official after their goalless draw against Kano Pillars on Sunday.

The NPFL fined the Seasiders ₦4.2 million, deducted three points and three goals from their record, and ordered them to play their next five home league matches behind closed doors.

In a statement on their official Facebook page, Warri Wolves said they would seek leniency, citing their efforts to identify and apprehend the suspect involved in the incident.