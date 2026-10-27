 Skip to content
Entertainment

I Have Stopped Impregnating Women – 2Baba

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
2Baba
2Baba

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian singer 2Baba said he had stopped impregnating women during a live performance at Rehab Lounge in Calgary, Canada, on Saturday.
  • Baba paused his performance of True Love to interact with the audience, jokingly searching for his true love among the women present.
  • Baba and his former wife, Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia, broke up in January 2025 after having two children together.

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba, has declared that he has stopped impregnating women.

Naija News reports that he made the remark on Saturday during a live performance at Rehab Lounge in Calgary, Canada.

During his performance of his hit song, True Love, 2Baba paused to interact with the audience and jokingly searched for his true love among the women present.

The singer asked the audience where his true love was, wondering whether she was standing at the back or somewhere in front of him.

He also spoke on his experiences with women, saying he was no longer in the habit of getting women pregnant.

He said: “For the purpose of this show, I will pretend like I’ve never seen anything before. Where’s my true love? Is she back there? Is she right here? Is she somewhere here? Where’s my true love? You people shouldn’t put out me for trouble. As I said, some ladies they fear to shout. See, everywhere I go these days, I make this confession. As I say, some ladies they fear to shout. I say, I don’t fear to shout. Because I don’t stop to dey give woman belle. Ask anyone, they’ll tell you, I don’t do such thing things again.”

2Baba was previously married to Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia but they broke up in January 2025 after two kids together.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.