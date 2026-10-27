I Have Stopped Impregnating Women – 2Baba

Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba, has declared that he has stopped impregnating women.

Naija News reports that he made the remark on Saturday during a live performance at Rehab Lounge in Calgary, Canada.

During his performance of his hit song, True Love, 2Baba paused to interact with the audience and jokingly searched for his true love among the women present.

The singer asked the audience where his true love was, wondering whether she was standing at the back or somewhere in front of him.

He also spoke on his experiences with women, saying he was no longer in the habit of getting women pregnant.

He said: “For the purpose of this show, I will pretend like I’ve never seen anything before. Where’s my true love? Is she back there? Is she right here? Is she somewhere here? Where’s my true love? You people shouldn’t put out me for trouble. As I said, some ladies they fear to shout. See, everywhere I go these days, I make this confession. As I say, some ladies they fear to shout. I say, I don’t fear to shout. Because I don’t stop to dey give woman belle. Ask anyone, they’ll tell you, I don’t do such thing things again.”

2Baba was previously married to Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia but they broke up in January 2025 after two kids together.