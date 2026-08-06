We Can’t Pretend Anymore – 2Baba Laments Benue Attacks

Nigerian music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has called for urgent and collective action to end the recurring attacks that have continued to claim lives in communities across Benue State.

Naija News reports that the legendary singer made the appeal on Wednesday when he visited Otukpo-Nobi, one of the communities recently devastated by deadly attacks in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen invaded the community on July 12, 2026, killing several residents and leaving many others injured.

While the police confirmed that eight people lost their lives in the attack, Amnesty International said at least 10 people were killed. Other reports put the combined death toll from the attacks on Otukpo-Nobi and the nearby Akpachi community at 18.

The killings triggered protests by residents, who demanded stronger security and a more decisive response from the government to end the violence.

During his visit, 2Baba met with members of the affected community and sympathised with families who lost their loved ones.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the Benue-born singer described the pain of the attacks as deeply personal.

“Benue is home. When home hurts, we all feel it. Today is about standing together, listening, and reminding one another that hope is never lost,” he wrote.

Addressing residents during the visit, the award-winning artiste said the continued bloodshed had become unbearable and should no longer be accepted as a normal occurrence.

“It’s becoming too much now, we can’t pretend anymore. We need to begin planning. It won’t be automatic but there is definitely going to be a solution,” he said.

2Baba stressed that no individual, organisation or government agency could solve the crisis alone.

He urged residents, traditional rulers, community leaders, security agencies and government officials to work together to find a lasting solution to the persistent violence.

“It’s not going to be one person, we all need to come together and fight it. I came to sympathise with you all. It’s painful,” he added.

Benue State has witnessed repeated attacks over the years, with many incidents linked to disputes over land ownership, farming and grazing activities.

However, security experts have repeatedly warned that describing every attack as a simple farmers-herders clash does not reflect the growing threat posed by organised criminal groups operating in parts of the state.

The violence has destroyed livelihoods, displaced thousands of residents and left many rural communities living in fear.

Farmers have accused herders of allowing cattle to destroy crops, while herders have also alleged attacks on their livestock and settlements, further complicating the crisis.

As one of Nigeria’s leading food-producing states, Benue plays a vital role in the country’s agricultural sector.

The continued insecurity has prevented many farmers from returning to their farmlands, disrupted local markets and raised concerns over food production and food security across the country.

Just weeks after the July 12 attack on Otukpo-Nobi, another deadly assault occurred in Efeyi village, also in Otukpo Local Government Area, on July 28.

According to reports, at least 14 people were killed in the attack.

The recurring violence has renewed calls for the establishment of permanent security bases in vulnerable communities, improved intelligence gathering and quicker responses to distress calls from rural areas.

Amnesty International has also urged the Federal Government and security agencies to carry out thorough investigations into the attacks and ensure that those responsible are identified, arrested and prosecuted.