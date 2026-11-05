Ex-Benue Chief Judge, Justice Adam Onum Is Dead

The Benue State Judiciary has been thrown into mourning following the death of a former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adam Ochume Onum.

Naija News reports that the judiciary announced his death in an official statement issued on Thursday by the Protocol Officer of the High Court of Justice, Makurdi, Jooli Terna David, on behalf of the Chief Judge.

In the statement, the judiciary described his death as a major loss to the legal profession, the institution and the country.

It said the late Justice Onum would be remembered for his integrity, deep knowledge of the law and commitment to ensuring that justice was served fairly.

The judiciary also extended its condolences to his family, friends and members of the legal community, urging them to find strength in this difficult period.

It added that information about his funeral arrangements and the valedictory court session in his honour would be made public in due course.

The statement concluded with a prayer for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

In other news, the National Judicial Council (NJC) has directed the Imo State Judicial Service Commission to include the name of the state’s acting Chief Judge, Justice Ijeoma Agugua, on the shortlist of candidates for appointment as substantive Chief Judge.

The council rejected her exclusion from the list of nominees submitted by the commission, insisting that the most senior judge of the state High Court should be considered for the position.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NJC Deputy Director (Information), Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, said the directive was given at the council’s 112th meeting held on November 3.

Naija News reports that the meeting was presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to the statement, the council also recommended 28 candidates for various judicial appointments and considered several disciplinary matters.

It said, “Council also directed the Imo State Judicial Service Commission to include the name of the most senior Judge of the State High Court, the Acting Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Ijeoma Agugua, in the list of candidates for appointment as substantive Chief Judge of the State.”

The Imo State Judicial Service Commission is statutorily responsible for initiating the process of appointing judicial officers in the state.

However, the attempt to fill the Imo Chief Judge position has been a major bone of contention between the NJC and Imo State authorities since former Chief Judge T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka was compulsorily retired for age falsification in November 2024.

The NJC’s latest decision on the matter signalled the state government’s persistent disapproval of Ms Agugua for the position.