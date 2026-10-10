Benue Ready For State Police – Alia’s Aide

The Benue State Government has said it is prepared for the introduction of state police but warned that existing security personnel and structures must not be abandoned without a clear plan.

The government said its community-based security system, along with training manuals and a public safety framework developed in local languages, would support the proposed policing arrangement.

Special Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia on Internal Security, Chief Joseph Har, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ colloquium on state police organized by Lawyers Alert in collaboration with the Benue State Bureau of Homeland Security in Makurdi, Naija News reports.

Har said the state developed a community-oriented security framework handbook and training manual, translated into Tiv, Idoma, and Igede, to encourage residents to take a more active role in managing security in their communities.

However, he expressed concern about how personnel and structures under the existing security arrangements would be handled when state police becomes operational.

He warned that disbanding the existing structures without proper plans to integrate them could create fresh security challenges.

Har called for careful planning to ensure that the transition strengthens ongoing security efforts rather than weakening them.

Earlier, Governor Alia, represented by his Chief of Staff, Barrister Emmanuel Atagher, backed the adoption of the People-Centred Public Safety model in the proposed state police system.

The governor said policing should bring government and security agencies closer to the people, adding that his administration is open to approaches that promote cooperation among communities, government, and security institutions.

He said the people-centred model would form a key part of Benue’s policing framework if state police becomes operational.

Alia also commended Lawyers Alert for developing and promoting the model, expressing confidence that its community-based approach could support the proposed state police system being considered at the national level.

According to him, the colloquium provided an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss the structure, requirements and operational plans needed to establish an effective state police system.

The governor listed equipment, training, funding, command structure, accountability and relations with local communities as key issues that must be addressed.

He also stressed the need to consider the roles of traditional rulers and religious leaders in the proposed arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Benue State Bureau of Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan (retd.), represented by Lt.-Gen. Fidelis Chile, highlighted efforts to improve community-based public safety in the state.

He said the government was promoting the People-Centred Public Safety framework and had established the Community Policing Committee to strengthen cooperation between residents and security agencies.

According to him, the initiatives are designed to encourage communities and security institutions to work together in tackling security challenges.

Also speaking at the event, ECP Ogo Asikwa, who represented the Benue State Commissioner of Police, said the Nigeria Police Force was committed to supporting the smooth establishment of state police in the state.