Four States Back State Police Constitutional Amendment – Tinubu Aide

Four states have so far approved the constitutional amendment bill to establish state police, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Planning and Research, Nnadubem Moghalu, disclosed on Tuesday.

Moghalu, also the Secretary of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, said this in Abuja at a parliamentary lecture organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps.

He identified the states that had approved the proposed amendment as Edo, Rivers, Osun and Oyo. The bill requires the approval of at least 24 state Houses of Assembly before the constitutional amendment can take effect.

Moghalu explained that the constitutional amendment was different from the proposed National Policing Bill currently being developed by the Federal Government.

He said the amendment would provide the constitutional foundation for a dual policing system, while the national legislation would establish the operational framework for its implementation.

“The required threshold is twenty-four states. The constitutional process continues until that threshold is met.

“The distinction between that constitutional amendment and the national policing bill we are now working on is important. The amendment would create a constitutional basis for the dual policing model,” he said.

Moghalu added that states would subsequently be required to enact relevant legislation and develop the institutions necessary to operate the system.

“The national policing bill is intended to provide the operational framework through which that constitutional model can work. State legislation and the practical work of building capable institutions must follow within the resulting legal framework,” he said.

The presidential aide also warned against the potential abuse of state police by political actors.

He cautioned that governors must not use state security forces to target political opponents, while local majorities should not be allowed to deploy security agencies against minority groups.

Moghalu stressed the need for the proposed framework to clearly define the powers of state police authorities and provide sanctions for abuse.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the National Assembly Library Trust Fund, Henry Nwawuba, said lawmakers needed to move beyond expressions of sympathy over insecurity and pursue legislative measures that can address the problem.

“We can’t keep saying our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of insecurity and we call ourselves legislators,” he said.

Former House of Representatives Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, also backed the proposed policing reform but called for strong safeguards.

He said the system must promote professionalism and accountability while protecting human rights and ensuring adequate training for personnel.

Elumelu further stressed the need to shield state police from political interference.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, who represented the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, urged journalists and lawmakers to examine the proposal based on its principles, provisions and likely consequences.

He cautioned against assessing the initiative based on the identities of its sponsors or supporters.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the Federal Capital Territory, Grace Ike, said policing closer to communities could respond more effectively to local security challenges.

She, however, stressed that such a system would require effective oversight, adequate funding and strong accountability mechanisms to prevent abuse.