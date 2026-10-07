Tinubu Has Never Been Loved From Day One – Actor Niyi Ralph Reveals Why Nigerians Hate President 

Nollywood actor Niyi Ralph has claimed that the hostility towards President Bola Tinubu is not mainly because of the country’s economic situation.

Naija News reports that Ralph made the claim during an interview with Nolly TV.

The actor said supporters of Peter Obi were still unhappy over Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, claiming that some of them had expected their preferred candidate to emerge as president based on their calculations.

According to Ralph, the resentment towards Tinubu has continued because some Obi supporters have not accepted the outcome of the 2023 election.

He maintained that the anger against the president should therefore not be attributed solely to the economic challenges facing the country.

He said during the interview: “But I will tell you why people really hate this man. Why? It is not because of the economy at all. Okay, why? Because from day one he was not loved. You know what I am saying? People don’t hate Tinubu because of the economy, he is hated because he has never been loved from day 1. Peter Obi supporters Obidients just envy him, they are angry and still hurt that Tinubu became the president in 2023 instead of their candidate with their calculations.”