Benue Seals Schools After Parents’ Complaints Over Textbook Policy

Parents’ complaints over the alleged compulsory purchase of textbooks have led to the closure of Orenda and Opal Schools in Benue State.

Naija News understands that the Benue Education Quality Assurance and Examinations Board (BEQAEB) sealed the schools over alleged victimization of learners and failure to comply with the government’s textbook policy.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Dr Terna Francis, disclosed this on Friday while explaining the reasons for the closure.

The state education authorities are also accusing the schools’ proprietor of attacking officials during an enforcement exercise.

Francis said the action followed complaints from parents that the schools allegedly forced them to buy prescribed textbooks directly from the institutions, despite a state policy allowing the reuse of books and purchases from other bookstores.

According to him, the government introduced the policy to reduce the financial burden on parents and allow older children to pass their textbooks to their younger siblings.

He said the board had repeatedly informed school proprietors about the policy, but the affected schools allegedly continued to insist that parents purchase textbooks from them.

Francis claimed that even parents who had already bought the prescribed books from other bookstores were prevented from allowing their children to use them in class.

He further alleged that some pupils whose parents had paid their school fees but could not afford the textbooks sold by the schools were punished, including having their homework left unmarked.

The executive secretary said parents who requested permission for their children to use textbooks purchased elsewhere were allegedly told to buy new copies from the schools or withdraw their children and enrol them in other institutions.

He added that the schools allegedly barred pupils from bringing externally purchased textbooks into their classrooms, leaving some learners discouraged.

Francis described the alleged practices as unacceptable, insisting that the government’s policy was intended to protect parents from unnecessary expenses and ensure that pupils were treated fairly.

Francis said the board had invited the proprietor, Onyinye Okoye, and the school administrators to a meeting to resolve the complaints, but they allegedly failed to attend.

He explained that BEQAEB subsequently approached the court through the Attorney-General of Benue State and obtained an order authorizing the closure of the school premises.

However, Francis alleged that the enforcement exercise turned violent after the court order was served.

According to him, Okoye and some staff members verbally assaulted him and other officials, while a vehicle belonging to the board was allegedly damaged.

The executive secretary condemned the reported incident, saying disagreements over regulatory matters should be addressed through lawful means rather than violence or intimidation.

He stressed that court orders must be respected and that schools must comply with government regulations governing the education sector.

Francis said Orenda and Opal Schools would remain sealed until their proprietors and administrators met the conditions set by the board.

He said the schools must demonstrate their willingness to comply with government policies, respect court orders and protect the rights of learners and their parents before they could be allowed to reopen.

The BEQAEB executive secretary also urged parents and guardians whose children had allegedly suffered similar treatment to submit formal complaints to the board.

He advised them to provide supporting evidence, assuring them that the complaints would be investigated and appropriate action taken in line with the law.