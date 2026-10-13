Benue Diocese Shuts Schools, Hospital After Repeated Attacks

The Catholic Diocese of Gboko has indefinitely closed its schools, healthcare facilities and parish in Ihugh, Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State, following repeated attacks on church properties.

Naija News reports that the diocese also directed the withdrawal of priests, religious personnel, teachers, medical workers, and other staff, saying it could no longer guarantee their safety.

The Bishop of Gboko Diocese, Most Rev. William A. Avenya, and the diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Marcellinus Wende, announced the decision in a pastoral letter and decree dated October 12, 2026.

The letter listed four incidents in which students’ hostels at St. Winifred Secondary School, Ihugh, were reportedly set ablaze.

The incidents occurred on October 28, 2025; May 10 and May 15, 2026; and October 11, 2026.

“Over a considerable period, the Catholic institutions in Ihugh have suffered repeated disturbances, attacks and acts of destruction,” Avenya said.

The bishop said the attacks destroyed students’ accommodation and years of investment, while exposing students, teachers and other personnel to serious danger.

He also cited repeated burglaries at St. Winifred Parish and criminal incidents at St. Thomas Hospital.

According to the letter, some community members displayed placards and chanted slogans demanding the withdrawal of Reverend Sisters during the hospital’s reopening on June 21, 2024.

The diocese described the incidents as a pattern of hostility that had left workers and those relying on its services fearful.

Avenya said the diocese had sought a resolution through meetings with traditional rulers, community elders, civil authorities and security agencies.

However, he said the engagements had not achieved the desired results, prompting the decision to close the institutions and withdraw personnel.

The affected facilities are St. Winifred Secondary School, St. Winifred Nursery and Primary School, St. Thomas Hospital, Salus Mind Care Centre and Hospital Chaplaincy, and St. Winifred Parish, Ihugh.

The closures will remain in force indefinitely. The bishop said students would receive assistance to continue their education in other Catholic institutions.

The diocese said it would refer patients at St. Thomas Hospital to other hospitals, while redeploying affected staff.

The diocese said the measures were necessary to protect its personnel and those who depend on its educational, medical and pastoral services.