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You Will See Our Young Beautiful Women Indecent On The Streets – 2Baba’s Ex Wife Natasha Osawaru Raises Alarm

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Natasha Osawaru
Natasha Osawaru

Key Takeaways

  • Natasha Osawaru, who represents Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, called for measures to discourage what she described as indecent dressing among women.
  • Osawaru argued that modest dressing formed part of Benin women’s cultural identity and urged younger women to uphold Edo State’s values and traditions.
  • Osawaru urged fellow lawmakers to support efforts to discourage indecent dressing and said she had already corrected some assembly workers over their dressing.

Natasha Osawaru, wife of Nigerian music star, 2Baba, and a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, has called for measures to curb indecent dressing among women in the state.

Naija News reports that Osawaru, who represents Egor Constituency and serves as the minority leader of the assembly, raised the issue during a session of the legislature.

The lawmaker urged her colleagues to support efforts to discourage indecent dressing, arguing that the way women dress should reflect the cultural values and traditions of Edo State.

Osawaru explained that modest dressing had long been part of the identity of Benin women and should not be abandoned by younger generations.

She said: “THE GIRL CHILD ARE THE LEADERS OF TOMORROW 🙏 Mr. Speaker, my matter of urgent importance is the inappropriate ways that our women in Edo state dress these days. The motion is to caution indecent dressing in Edo state.

“Edo state is an ancestral state with high value and traditions. You will see our young beautiful women indecent on the streets. Dressing is a major part of Benin culture. In Benin culture and tradition, a woman dressed in the paid dignity, modesty, royalty and good home trade.

“Even in the state of Assembly here I have corrected a lot of our workers.”

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Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos, where she obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication.

She has several years of experience in digital journalism, covering the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on film, music, celebrity news and developments in popular culture.

Her work also explores the stories and personalities shaping the entertainment industry. She can be reached at doris@naijanews.com.

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