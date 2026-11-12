You Will See Our Young Beautiful Women Indecent On The Streets – 2Baba’s Ex Wife Natasha Osawaru Raises Alarm

Natasha Osawaru, wife of Nigerian music star, 2Baba, and a member of the Edo State House of Assembly, has called for measures to curb indecent dressing among women in the state.

Naija News reports that Osawaru, who represents Egor Constituency and serves as the minority leader of the assembly, raised the issue during a session of the legislature.

The lawmaker urged her colleagues to support efforts to discourage indecent dressing, arguing that the way women dress should reflect the cultural values and traditions of Edo State.

Osawaru explained that modest dressing had long been part of the identity of Benin women and should not be abandoned by younger generations.

She said: “THE GIRL CHILD ARE THE LEADERS OF TOMORROW 🙏 Mr. Speaker, my matter of urgent importance is the inappropriate ways that our women in Edo state dress these days. The motion is to caution indecent dressing in Edo state.

“Edo state is an ancestral state with high value and traditions. You will see our young beautiful women indecent on the streets. Dressing is a major part of Benin culture. In Benin culture and tradition, a woman dressed in the paid dignity, modesty, royalty and good home trade.

“Even in the state of Assembly here I have corrected a lot of our workers.”