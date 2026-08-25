Autonomy Still In Place – Edo Speaker Breaks Silence On New Law

The new Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idaiye, has dismissed concerns over the recent amendment to the laws governing the finances of the state legislature and judiciary.

Naija News reported earlier that there was mild tension at the Edo State House of Assembly last week after workers stormed the vicinity to protest the proposed repeal of financial autonomy for the state legislature and judiciary.

The plenary was halted for several hours as workers expressed their concerns, characterizing the proposed repeal as a significant threat to the independence and effective operation of both branches of government.

Recall that financial autonomy for the two branches of government was established in 2023, during the tenure of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, by the state legislators.

The trouble started when the Order Paper for the plenary session on August 19, 2026, included two bills: “A Bill for a Law to Repeal the Edo State Judiciary Financial Autonomy Law, 2023” and “A Bill for a Law to Repeal the Edo State House of Assembly Funds Management Law, 2023.”

In response to this development, a large number of workers gathered in the main legislative chamber on Wednesday to protest against the proposed legislation.

Chanting anti-government slogans, the workers condemned the initiative as unnecessary, emphasizing that they had fought for this autonomy during former Governor Obaseki’s administration.

However, Idaiye has said that the amendment did not scrap the financial autonomy of either the House of Assembly or the judiciary, insisting that recurrent funds for the two arms of government would continue to be provided as before.

The Speaker noted this during the signing of the Edo House of Assembly Funds Management Bill 2023 and the State Judiciary Financial Autonomy 2023 Amendment Bill into law by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

According to him, the amendment was specifically targeted at the management of capital funds, which he claimed had been abused in the past.

He said, “The legislation did not remove the financial autonomy of the House of Assembly or the judiciary. The recurrent expenditure would continue to go to the Assembly and judiciary, while the amendment addressed the management of capital funds. It is the capital part of the funds that has issues. It was badly abused.”

Idaiye explained that the new arrangement would allow the executive to manage the capital component through the appropriation process, while the Assembly and judiciary would submit their capital project proposals for consideration and approval.

He insisted that the arrangement would not affect the constitutional autonomy of the two institutions.

“The autonomy is still in place; there is no fear on any side, and the unions should not have any fear,” the Speaker said.

He also assured workers that their salaries would not be affected by the amendment.

“I believe they have not been properly briefed, but the autonomy is still in order, and the workers’ salaries are not touched,” Idaiye added.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor had earlier disclosed that Okpebholo signed the two bills at the Government House in Benin City while receiving the Speaker of the state House of Assembly.

The governor commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the legislation, saying he was pleased that the matter had been resolved.

“I am indeed delighted because this has become like a controversial law, I must confess to you,” Okpebholo said.

The governor stressed the need for the three arms of government to operate within their constitutional responsibilities.

According to him, the executive is responsible for administration and implementation; the legislature makes laws and performs oversight functions, while the judiciary interprets laws and administers justice.

“For me, deviating from these is totally out of the field of play, changing the goalposts. I saw danger in it and the way things were going,” Okpebholo said.

Okpebholo explained that his major concern was that funds allocated for capital projects were allegedly not getting to the people.

He described capital projects as one of the most visible ways government could improve the lives of residents, stressing the need for proper management of such funds.

The governor also praised the lawmakers for what he described as standing with the people of Edo State, saying their decision showed their commitment to the development of the state.