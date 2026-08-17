Fresh Details Emerge On Why Agbebaku Was Removed As Edo Speaker

The newly elected Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Yekini Idiaye, has made fresh allegations about why lawmakers sacked his predecessor, Blessing Agbebaku.

Naija News reports that Idiaye, who is representing Akoko Edo Constituency I, emerged as the new Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday following Agbebaku’s resignation.

Agbebaku was said to have resigned from office amid growing tension within the legislature and moves by some lawmakers to impeach him.

However, hours later, Idiaye alleged that corruption was part of the reason the former Speaker was removed.

Addressing journalists after Monday’s plenary, Idiaye criticised Agbebaku’s leadership, saying his administration was marred by prolonged adjournments and questionable conduct.

“The House was inaugurated on the 16th of June, 2023 under the leadership of Agbebaku, and since then we have been passing through a lot of challenges, corruption here and there, adjournment here and there, sometimes for 30 days without a cause. We are not happy with his leadership style. His leadership is poor, and it has been drawing the work of the government backwards,” Idiaye noted.

“That is why we removed him. We must encourage our performing governor. He is doing well, anything that will derail or stop our performing governor, we must stop it. That is why we changed him. I can assure all of you that we will do everything possible to support Governor Monday Okpebholo to move this state forward.”

Idiaye’s emergence was also said to have followed the Assembly’s zoning arrangement, which provides that when the governor is from Edo Central Senatorial District, the Speaker should come from Edo North.

Idiaye, being the oldest member from Edo North, was subsequently elected Speaker.

However, Agbebaku has yet to respond to the allegations by his successor as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.