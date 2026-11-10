Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 10th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 10th November, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it removed 1,608,660 invalid registrants from the voter register ahead of the 2027 elections.

It also identified 54 registration personnel across 10 states for possible disciplinary action, including prosecution, over irregularities uncovered in the voters’ register.

Naija News reports that this was announced on Monday by the INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, while addressing journalists on the outcome of the review of the Preliminary Register of Voters displayed nationwide between October 9 and 15, 2026.

The electoral umpire said the removal is part of an ongoing clean-up exercise, following claims, objections and complaints that trailed the preliminary voter register the commission displayed in October.

INEC disclosed that 876 deceased voters were also removed from the register.

The commission said it would publish the cleaned-up voter register on December 16, 2026, as required by the electoral law.

According to him, the commission received 11,088,238 registration records from the three phases of the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, out of which its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) initially flagged 1,545,052 for further examination.

He clarified that being flagged by the automated system did not automatically invalidate a registration, as each case was subjected to further examination and authorised adjudication.

The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has apologised to Nigerians over the prolonged power outages across the country, admitting that households and businesses have suffered in recent weeks.

The association also called on the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, to bring electricity sector operators together and find a lasting solution to the crisis.

ANED Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sunday Oduntan, made the appeal on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Naija News reports.

Oduntan began by apologising to Nigerians, acknowledging the hardship caused by the poor electricity supply.

The ANED chief also expressed concern over what he described as a return to the blame game among operators in the electricity sector.

The presidency has dismissed claims by Professor Adetokunbo Pearse about the attendance and records of President Bola Tinubu at Chicago State University (CSU).

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Monday, said Pearse has a PhD in Linguistics and taught English/Literature; therefore, he is not qualified to supervise an Accounting and Business Administration program.

He also argued that Pearse only taught at CSU from 1985 to 1990, while President Tinubu had already graduated and left the institution in 1979, six years before he set foot on campus.

The presidential media aide further argued that teaching in a university for five years does not give anyone access to the entire student data base, arguing that only the university has access to such records.

On the claims that Tinubu might be imprisoned if convicted, the presidency said Pearse does not understand the jurisdiction of the court he is invoking.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has accused officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of preventing him from meeting and congratulating members of the Flamingos after their historic FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup victory.

Naija News reports that Obi made the allegation in a statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The former Anambra State governor explained that he arrived at the Abuja airport around 7 am on Monday to catch a flight to Enugu when he noticed the Nigerian U-17 women’s team, which had just returned from Morocco after winning the competition.

According to him, he instructed his Protocol Officer, Jackie Wayas, to approach the appropriate officials and find out if he could meet the players to congratulate them on their achievement.

However, Obi claimed that his request was turned down by NFF officials, who allegedly asked that he should not be allowed to approach the team.

He expressed disappointment over the development, saying that he only wanted to welcome the young footballers and celebrate their success.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it is yet to receive the Certified True Copy of the court judgment on the leadership tussle within the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

INEC added that it can’t take any decision yet based on social media talks, as it operates strictly on authenticated legal instruments rather than speculative reports.

The position of the electoral umpire was made known on Monday by INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, while reacting to media enquiries on the fate of the ADC and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 elections following a court order affecting the David Mark-led leadership of the party.

“On ADC/Atiku: as of today, we have not received the Certified True Copy of the court judgment and we don’t act based on what we see on the social media,” Amupitan declared.

The trial of Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly set up a fictitious presidential agency to obtain billions of naira from government, has been delayed after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) amended the charges against him.

At the resumed hearing on Monday before Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, the ICPC’s counsel, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN), disclosed that the counts had been expanded from 22 to 36.

The prosecution also joined four other persons in the case: Aminu Abdullahi, Ogaba Harry, Florence Omameh and Patricia Akhigbe.

Tahir told the court that the commission was now prosecuting the case, which the police had initially instituted.

The sitting had been fixed for the hearing of Adeyemi’s bail application, but the amended charge meant that all the defendants had to take their pleas afresh.

Gospel singer, Olayemi Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, was buried on Monday at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, weeks after his death.

Naija News reports that the interment, which was witnessed only by family members, followed a peace deal brokered by the Oyo State Police Command between the singer’s widow and his paternal relatives.

The lying-in-state took place at about 9 am at the Banjola Event and Conference Centre, 20 Hope Road, Alakia, Ibadan, and was followed by a burial service at 10 am.

The body was thereafter taken to his residence, where his wife and children live, for a private interment.

The singer’s death was announced on October 14, though the cause was not made public.

Social media personality, Emmanuel Obruste, better known as GegGeh, has vowed to leave Nigeria for Ghana if the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, does not win the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that GehGeh, in a video on his social media handle, described Obi as an online president, but added that he prefers the former Governor of Anambra State to other candidates.

According to him, 2027 is the last chance for Obi to rule Nigeria.

The social media influencer also advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw from the 2027 race and go and rest because he has nothing else to offer Nigerians.

He urged Tinubu to learn from former President Olusegun Obasanjo and leave Nigeria alone.

Former Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been left out of the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11, while his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, secured a place in the team.

Naija News reports that the list, which recognises the best-performing footballers during the 2025/26 season, was unveiled by FIFPRO on Monday, November 9, across its digital platforms.

A total of 19,806 male footballers from 73 countries took part in the voting to select the team.

Spain emerged as the country with the highest number of representatives, producing four players in the final selection.

They include Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also had a strong presence, with defenders Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes making the team alongside midfielder Vitinha.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham completes the midfield selection alongside Rodri and Vitinha.

In attack, Messi joins Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Yamal.

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has won the La Liga Manager of the Month award for October after leading the Spanish giants to three consecutive wins in the competition.

La Liga announced the Portuguese tactician as the recipient of the monthly award earlier today, November 9, through its official 𝕏 account.

“Real Madrid’s coach is the Coach of the Month for October in #LALIGAEASPORTS,” the league body wrote.

Mourinho secured the award after Real Madrid recorded three wins from three league matches during the month, defeating Villarreal 1-0, Sevilla 4-1 and arch-rivals FC Barcelona 2-1.

That’s the top Nigerian N ewspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian N ews on Naija News . See you again tomorrow.