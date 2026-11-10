Two Inmates Escape Kogi Prison – NCoS Confirms

Two inmates have escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Okene, Kogi State.

This was confirmed in a statement on Tuesday by the Service Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Chief Superintendent of Corrections J.N. Osuji.

According to the statement issued in Abuja, the inmates escaped on Sunday, 8th November, 2026.

Naija News reports that the NCoS said it has taken the necessary steps, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, to ensure the prompt recapture of the fleeing inmates.

It added that a comprehensive report on the incident is being awaited to establish the circumstances surrounding the escape.

The statement added that the Controller-General of Corrections has also directed a thorough investigation into the incident, with a view to identifying any lapses and taking appropriate action where necessary.

The Service assured members of the public that it is giving the situation the necessary attention and taking all appropriate measures to rearrest the fleeing inmates.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service will provide further updates as soon as verified information becomes available.

“The Service appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation,” the statement added.

In other news, the senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has said his six-month imprisonment taught him valuable lessons and made him a more humble person.

Kalu said he did not regret the experience, adding that it changed his perspective on life.

The former Governor of Abia State spoke on Monday during an interview on Arise Television.

“It made me more humble. It made me realise that life is not the same thing I used to think about. So I’m very grateful to God I was there,” he said.

He added, “And I gave kudos to people that sent me there because it’s like going to school. And I graduated there, and I’m very happy I went there.”

Kalu was convicted on a 39-count charge by a Federal High Court in Lagos in December 2019 and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The Supreme Court, however, quashed the conviction on May 8, 2020, ruling that the trial judge, Mohammed Idris, lacked jurisdiction to deliver the judgment after his elevation to the Court of Appeal.

The apex court ordered a retrial, and Kalu was released from the Kuje Correctional Centre after spending about six months in custody.