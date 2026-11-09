Tinubu Had Already Graduated Before You Got To Chicago State University – Presidency Replies Pearse

The presidency has dismissed claims by Professor Adetokunbo Pearse about the attendance and records of President Bola Tinubu at Chicago State University (CSU).

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Monday, said Pearse has a PhD in Linguistics and taught English/Literature; therefore, he is not qualified to supervise an Accounting and Business Administration program.

He also argued that Pearse only taught at CSU from 1985 to 1990, while President Tinubu had already graduated and left the institution in 1979, six years before he set foot on campus.

The presidential media aide further argued that teaching in a university for five years does not give anyone access to the entire student data base, arguing that only the university has access to such records.

On the claims that Tinubu might be imprisoned if convicted, the presidency said Pearse does not understand the jurisdiction of the court he is invoking.

“Dr.@R_abati1990 completely shredded the Professor Adetokunbo Pearse’s claims of President Bola Tinubu never attended or graduated from Chicago State University with 3 fatal loopholes:

“The Prof has a PhD in Linguistics and taught English/Literature. How does that qualify him to direct or supervise an Accounting and Business Administration program?

“The ICC does not try certificate controversies. Before predicting jail terms, at least understand the basic jurisdiction of the court you are invoking.

“Teaching at a university for 5 years does not give you access to its entire student database. Records belong to the institution, and verification must go through Chicago State University itself.

“Dr. Pearse himself admitted that he only taught at CSU from 1985 to 1990. President Tinubu had already graduated and left the institution in 1979; six full years before Pearse even stepped foot on campus.

“Facts are always scary to con-artists!,” Olusegun wrote on 𝕏.

Naija News recalls that Pearse had, in an earlier interview, dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu studied at Chicago State University.

Pearse argued that the documents submitted by the president to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) contained the names of schools he never attended.

He explained that he worked at Chicago State University between 1985 and 1990, adding that he was the director of the programme Tinubu allegedly attended and maintained that he had personal knowledge of the president’s academic records.